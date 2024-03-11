Heathrow Reports Record February Passenger Numbers

DALLAS — London Heathrow Airport (LHR) kicked off 2024’s travel season with a bang, recording its busiest February ever. Over 5.8 million passengers traveled through the hub last month, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The February half-term break proved to be the busiest on record, with more than 2 million passengers departing for warmer destinations. Winter sun getaways were particularly popular, surpassing the popular ski trips by a significant margin.

Even without the additional traffic of 207,000 passengers on 29 February, the leap year’s extra day, LHR was on track for a record-breaking February in terms of passenger numbers. The airport had handled 5.2 million passengers during the same month last year, and 5.5 million in February 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cargo tonnage has also seen a significant increase in February, up 21% compared to 2023. This outperforms both European competitors and the global average growth rate of 8%.

British Airways Airbus A350-1000 landing at London Heathrow (LHR). Photo: Johann Heske/Airways

Unrivaled Choice and Smooth Easter Travel Anticipated

London Heathrow continues to offer passengers unparalleled choice with new route additions. These include more connections to northern Scotland with Loganair (LO), and new British Airways (BA) flights to Abu Dhabi (AUH), Kos (KGS), and Izmir (ADB).

Alongside, a new Virgin Atlantic (VS) service to Bangalore (BLR), and the return of Vueling (VY) flights to Barcelona (BCN) and Paris (ORY) will offer additional capacity just in time for the summer Olympics.

London Heathrow Airport Terminal Five. Photo: London Heathrow Airport

Missed Opportunity for UK Growth?

London Heathrow’s CEO, Thomas Woldbye, expressed disappointment regarding the recent Spring Budget. He believes the Chancellor failed to capitalize on the opportunity to support British businesses, prioritizing short-term decisions over policies that could drive long-term growth and job creation. The recent tax increase on aviation, with no dedicated investment towards a green transition, was also a point of concern.

Woldbye highlighted the negative impact of removing tax-free shopping for tourists, leading to decreased spending and impacting businesses across the country. He called the Spring Budget a missed opportunity to support the tourism, hospitality, and retail sectors in their international competitiveness.

“It was wonderful to welcome so many passengers for the first holiday peak of 2024, setting a new Heathrow record. While we are serving more people, visitors to the UK are spending less since the removal of tax-free shopping, impacting businesses across the country. The Spring Budget was a missed opportunity to give the whole tourism, hospitality and retail sector the support it needs to compete internationally.” London Heathrow CEO, Thomas Woldbye

