Hainan Airlines Resumes Seattle-Beijing Nonstop

DALLAS — Hainan Airlines (HU) has resumed nonstop flights from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Beijing (PEK) as of today, April 2, 2024. This marks a significant expansion in the number of flights connecting these two cities.

In 2008, HU selected SEA as the first U.S. airport to serve, establishing flights until 2019. After a four-year hiatus, the Haikou-based carrier is back and ready to transport travelers to China’s capital three times a week.

According to Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho, HU’s return signifies the airport’s strong relationships with its airline partners and the Chinese market. Cho expressed excitement about offering multiple direct flights to China from SEA as international travel numbers grow for the West Coast hub.

Hainan Airlines’ water cannon salute. Photo: SEA

SEA’s International Connections

SEA has further enhanced its international travel offerings by adding HU’s resumed service. The airport provides 47 services to 31 international destinations through 25 different airlines. With the new schedule, travelers will have multiple weekly options to enjoy the shortest flight between the U.S. and mainland China. The flight details for the Seattle-Beijing route are as follows:

Days : Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday SEA Departure : 11:00 am

: 11:00 am PEK Arrival : 3:10 pm (+1 day)

: 3:10 pm (+1 day) Flight No. : HU496

: HU496 PEK Departure : 1:10 pm

: 1:10 pm SEA Arrival : 9:00 am

: 9:00 am Flight No.: HU495

Hainan Airlines B-1343 Boeing 787-9. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways