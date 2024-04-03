Hainan Airlines Resumes Seattle-Beijing Nonstop
Airlines Routes

Hainan Airlines Resumes Seattle-Beijing Nonstop

Hainan Airlines B-1343 Boeing 787-9. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

DALLAS — Hainan Airlines (HU) has resumed nonstop flights from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Beijing (PEK) as of today, April 2, 2024. This marks a significant expansion in the number of flights connecting these two cities.

In 2008, HU selected SEA as the first U.S. airport to serve, establishing flights until 2019. After a four-year hiatus, the Haikou-based carrier is back and ready to transport travelers to China’s capital three times a week.

According to Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho, HU’s return signifies the airport’s strong relationships with its airline partners and the Chinese market. Cho expressed excitement about offering multiple direct flights to China from SEA as international travel numbers grow for the West Coast hub.

Hainan Airlines' water cannon salute. Photo: SEA
Hainan Airlines’ water cannon salute. Photo: SEA

SEA’s International Connections

SEA has further enhanced its international travel offerings by adding HU’s resumed service. The airport provides 47 services to 31 international destinations through 25 different airlines. With the new schedule, travelers will have multiple weekly options to enjoy the shortest flight between the U.S. and mainland China. The flight details for the Seattle-Beijing route are as follows:

  • Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
  • SEA Departure: 11:00 am
  • PEK Arrival: 3:10 pm (+1 day)
  • Flight No.: HU496
  • PEK Departure: 1:10 pm
  • SEA Arrival: 9:00 am
  • Flight No.: HU495

Hainan Airlines B-1343 Boeing 787-9. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor @airwaysmag │ AVSEC Interpreter │ Webflow Developer @talknexo │ Visual Artist

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Korean Air A350-1000. Render: Airbus
Airbus, Airlines

Korean Air Finalizes Airbus A350 Order

April 2, 2024
N383UP UPS Airlines Boeing 767-300F PAE/KPAE. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways
Airlines, Business / Finance

UPS to Replace FedEx as USPS Primary Air

April 2, 2024
JA867J Japan Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner approaching BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways
Airlines, Routes

Japan Airlines Operates Inaugural Doha Flight

April 2, 2024
Philippine Airlines RP-C3507 Airbus A350-900. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways
Airlines, Routes

Philippine Airlines to Launch Seattle Flights in October

April 2, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X