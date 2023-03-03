Greater Bay Airlines Orders 15 Boeing 737-9 MAX

DALLAS – Hong Kong (HKG) based Greater Bay Airlines (HB) announced today that it has inked a deal for 15 Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2024. The fledgling carrier commenced operations in July 2022 and currently operates a modest fleet of three Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

At present, the carrier operates its fleet on routes to Tokyo Narita (NRT), Seoul Inchon (ICN), Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK), and Taipei Taoyuan (TPE). The beginning of service to Osaka Kansai (KIX) is scheduled for the second quarter of this year.

Although the carrier hasn’t been shy to publicly declare its desire to grow inside South East Asia, this most recent declaration was accompanied by the unexpected declaration that a “commitment” had been reached with Boeing for five Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The carrier has not disclosed the wide-body type’s likely routes or anticipated delivery schedules.

The demise of the Cathay Dragon brand gave HB a chance to capitalize on what was thought to be a shortage of narrow-body capacity serving HKG. Algernon Yau, the CEO of the former carrier, served as HB’s Director and Chief Executive Officer before transitioning to a post with the Hong Kong Government in July last year.

Featured Image: Greater Bay Airlines Boeing 737-800 B-KJA. Photo: Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0, Kobe Leung