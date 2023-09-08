GOL Reports Strong Performance in August

DALLAS — GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (G3) has shared its preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2023. The data reveals significant growth compared to the same period in 2022.

GOL experienced a notable increase in its total supply (ASK), which rose by 7.7%. This growth was accompanied by a substantial rise in total seats, which increased by 21.7%. The number of departures also saw a significant surge of 17.8%. Moreover, G3’s total demand (RPK) witnessed a promising growth of 11.6%, resulting in an impressive load factor of 84.4%.

On the domestic front, the Brazilian carrier showcased remarkable progress. The airline’s domestic supply (ASK) grew by 9.4%, while the demand (RPK) increased by an impressive 13.7%. G3’s domestic load factor achieved a commendable 84.6%. Additionally, the volume of departures witnessed an 18.1% increase, and the number of seats rose by 21.8%.

GOL’s international operations also displayed positive performance. The airline’s international supply (ASK) reached 298 million, while the demand (RPK) stood at 246 million. The international load factor was an encouraging 82.7%.

These figures highlight the resilience of Brazil’s largest domestic airline in the face of recent industry-wide challenges.

