Frontier Airlines Opens Crew Base in Cleveland

DALLAS – American ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) Frontier Airlines (F9) has opened a new crew base at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE).

Denver-based (DEN) F9 is expected to employ up to 110 pilots, 250 flight attendants, and 50 aircraft maintenance personnel in CLE in its first year of operation.

With the addition of scheduled flights on ten new routes, the airline will serve 30 destinations from CLE by summer. This effectively increases F9’s peak summer daily departures by an average of 38 percent compared with the previous year. Thus, it is necessary to recruit airline pilots and cabin crew to work out of its CLE base.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of a crew base in Cleveland, which is a clear demonstration of our strong commitment to CLE now and for many years to come,” Frontier Airlines senior vice president of customers, Alex Clerc, said, in a media statement. Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines N704FR Airbus A321. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Job Opportunities

The initiative creates employment opportunities for several CLE residents and contributes to the local economy. With the newly recruited crew members and airport personnel, F9 is expected to generate nearly US$80 million annually in local wages, with further growth anticipated in the coming years.

Steve Schuller, senior vice president of human resources at Frontier Airlines said, “This new crew base will bring quality jobs to the Cleveland community and allow us to expand our affordable and convenient travel options to those across the region.” Fronier Airlines

Frontier Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. The airline operates 134 aircraft belonging to the Airbus A320 family. It has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, along with F9’s high-density seating configuration and weight-saving initiatives, have allowed F9 to become the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by ASMs per fuel gallon consumed.

Featured image: N336FR Frontier Airlines Airbus A320-251NX KLAS LAS. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways