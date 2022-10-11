Frontier Airlines Introduces First A321neo

DALLAS – Frontier Airlines (F9) unveiled its first Airbus A321neo today at an event held at Tampa International Airport (TPA). Pratt & Whitney (P&W) officials were also in attendance at the event.

This A321neo is the first delivery in an order for 158 of the type to the carrier. Another 143 aircraft from the A320neo family will be delivered to F9 with the GTF engines. The rest of the aircraft will be delivered over the next six years until 2029.

The aircraft is equipped with P&W’s GTF engines, helping F9 to lower carbon emissions and engine noise. The aircraft additionally features a special-edition green livery along with an image of a bald eagle on the tail, named Frederick the Bald Eagle, after P&W’s founder, Frederick B. Rentschler.

Within the next few months, F9 will reveal two more aircraft with special tail designs also named after P&W pioneers.

Frontier, P&W Comments

“The addition of these new A321neo’s to our fleet will make the greenest airline in the U.S. even greener with these aircraft able to achieve 120 miles per gallon per seat,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines.

“They are the most fuel-efficient aircraft in operation among major U.S. airlines and are capable of delivering immediate, tangible reductions in fuel consumption, carbon emissions, and engine noise. Frontier continues to lead the way in reducing fuel consumption and lessening our environmental footprint, and the addition of the A321neo to our fleet is another step in that journey.”

Biffle continued, “The introduction of the A321neo into our fleet is an important step in our company’s sustainability goals and continued growth. The fuel efficiency offered by this aircraft also provides savings that can be passed on to our customers, helping us continue to deliver on our mission of providing ‘Low Fares Done Right’ across America and beyond.”

Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney, said, “Frederick Rentschler transformed aviation with the most efficient, dependable engines of their time. Our employees, who voted to name this plane in his honor, carry on his vision with new technologies like the revolutionary geared fan at the heart of our GTF engines.”

He added, “Our employees are the true trailblazers, who are committed to developing the transformative technologies that will allow the industry to achieve its commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. For the flying public, the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine means a focus on environmental responsibility with less fuel consumption, fewer emissions and lower noise – keeping fares low and contributing to quieter flights and cleaner communities.”

Featured image: Frontier A321neo. Photo: Frontier Airlines