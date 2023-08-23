French Airport to be Renamed in Honor of Queen Elizabeth II

DALLAS – Touquet-Paris-Plage Airport (LTQ), located in northern France, is to be renamed Elizabeth II Le Touquet-Paris-Plage International Airport in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

LTQ requested the name change with the British Crown just days after her death on September 8, 2022. King Charles III has now approved the request. However, a date for the official naming has yet to be revealed.

The airport was designed in the 1930s and became an early destination for cross-channel flights. By the 1950s, it was the country’s third busiest airport after Paris Orly (ORY) and Nice (NCE). It currently offers no scheduled passenger services but is used by private jets. In 2022 it saw just 21,558 passengers pass through its doors. Airport and local officials hope that the name change may encourage airlines to commence regular passenger services, welcoming tourists from the UK in the future.

Queen Elizabeth II had a long history with commercial aviation. Photo: London Gatwick Airport.

Comments

In a statement, Le Touquet Town Hall said, “The international airport of Le Touquet Paris-Plage is about to undergo a historic transformation by taking on the name ‘Elizabeth II International Airport of Le Touquet Paris-Plage.’

“This is a tribute to a great Queen and her uncle who had a fondness for France, as well as a recognition of the ‘most British of French resorts’.”

Featured Image: Touquet-Paris-Plage Airport (LTQ). Photo: Touquet-Paris-Plage Airport Facebook.