Air Astana’s Budget Carrier FlyArystan Obtains AOC

DALLAS — On April 1, Air Astana’s (KC) budget carrier, FlyArystan, received its own Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) from the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK).

Since its launch in 2019, the low-cost carrier (LCC) has operated under flag carrier Air Astana’s AOC. Following an extensive audit and examination process, the AOC was issued on April 1, 2024, demonstrating the LCC’s adherence to domestic aviation legislation and international operational standards.

FlyArystan Airbus A320. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Separate AOC for Budget Carrier

The LCC was operated under KC’s permit for over four years. However, the airline became its own legal entity in December 2023, and a separate AOC was essential for its growth and development.

With its own AOC, the Almaty-based airline can expand operations with its low-cost carrier model and pursue additional growth opportunities. However, FlyArystan will remain a subsidiary of the Air Astana Group.

Air Astana Airbus A320neo. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Expansion Plans for FlyArystan

Having its own permit will ensure greater efficiency and recognition among aviation authorities worldwide. This also enables the carrier to receive its own IATA code, allowing the budget airline to expand distribution globally and partner with other airlines.

“This makes it the right time for FlyArystan to obtain its own operator certificate, reflecting the increased size and operational complexity of the airline. It provides the regulatory framework for FlyArystan to continue to grow while pursuing opportunities for international expansion,” said Peter Foster, CEO, Air Astana Group

FlyArystan is expecting the delivery of six aircraft this year. The additional aircraft will enable it to expand its route network and flight schedule. The budget carrier saw huge growth in passenger numbers last year.

In 2023, the airline grew its fleet to 18 aircraft due to surging demand for low-cost flights in Kazakhstan.

“The Air Astana Group comprises two differentiated and complementary airline brands. Since its launch five years ago, FlyArystan has grown into the market leader in Kazakhstan while stimulating the market, providing 3.6 million passengers with low-cost air travel in 2023 and expanding the fleet from four to 18 aircraft, with a further six to be delivered in 2024,” said Peter Foster.

Feature Image: FlyArystan Airbus A320. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways