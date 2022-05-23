DALLAS – Staff shortages at Schiphol Airport’s (AMS) security checkpoints produced hours-long lineups today, affecting thousands of travelers.

According to local media, hundreds of flights were delayed, with delays ranging from minutes to hours, and dozens of flights were canceled. AMS is the main international airport of the Netherlands and the European Union’s second-largest airport.

An AMS representative told NL Times that the busy day at the airport was primarily due to a shortage of security personnel. He went on to say that the airport was attempting to supply water as well as the ability for individuals to use a restroom if they wanted to leave their cues, which lasted.

According to the airport’s website at 3:50 pm local time, 297 departures had been delayed since the airport opened on Monday. Another 152 passengers were running late as well. Airlines have canceled 35 departures and 40 arrivals, with numerous more planes experiencing gate modifications. Monday was a busy day for both departures and arrivals, according to Schiphol’s own monitoring service.

Schiphol Tower. Photo: Ikreis – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Departure: peak day/Arrival: busy day

The AMS website states that it is very busy in the departure hall. There are long queues at check-in, security, and passport control. It also states that it is busy in the arrival halls. There are long queues at passport control and at the baggage belts. AMS asks travelers to look up their flights in the following flight list and to check the app to see how busy the airport is.

The extent to which the staff deficit caused the flight operations disturbance is unknown, according to an airport spokesperson, who acknowledged that if flights are unable to depart on time, the number of available gates may be reduced, affecting arriving flights even more.

Featured image: All the airport’s six runways are viewed from an airplane taking off at dawn. Photo: Adenosine Triphosphate – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0