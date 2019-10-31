Airways Magazine Invites You To The Infinite Flight Party

LONDON – The team at Airways Magazine cordially invites you to the Airways Magazine Infinite Flight Party being hosted on Sunday, November 3.

The magazine will be hosting a fly-out on the iOS & Android application between Los Angeles (LAX/KLAX) and New York’s John F Kennedy Airport (JFK/KJFK) at 1830 Zulu Time.

Looks like a fun event, hosted by @AvGeekJames at @airwayslive! Be sure to sign up and join in on the action this Sunday on #infiniteflight! https://t.co/e2fpmcyWxe — Infinite Fright 🎃🕸 (@infiniteflight) October 30, 2019

Time conversions from Zulu can be seen below:

United Kingdom: 1830L

Europe: 1930L

East Coast U.S.A: 1430L

West Coast U.S.A: 1130L

Australia/New Zealand: 0500L (Canberra Time)

Middle East: 2230L (Dubai Time)

Asia: 1030L (Beijing Time)

Africa: 2030L (Johannesburg Time)

South America: 1430L (Caracas Time)

Proceedings will take place on the Casual Server so then those on Grade 1 and beyond can join in on the fun!

We encourage those to sign-up via the form that will be provided at the bottom of the article so then James himself can get talking with both our readers and also those in the flight simulation community too.

If you are wanting to install Infinite Flight and join us, then you can click here for more information!

For those that wish to sign up to the event, please click here to officially sign up! Email correspondence regarding event information will be sent to you all individually!

If you guys have any questions before you sign up, then please contact James via his email: james@airwaysmag.com

We look forward to seeing you in the air with us as we talk about all things aviation whilst en route to New York!

-James