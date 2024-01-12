Finnair Appoints Turkka Kuusisto as New CEO
Finnair Appoints Turkka Kuusisto as New CEO

DALLAS — Finnair (AY) has appointed Turkka Kuusisto as the new CEO, effective no later than July 11, 2024.

Finnair announced last August that its current CEO, Topi Manner, would be leaving the company. Turkka Kuusisto has been appointed as the new CEO, despite having no prior leadership experience in the aviation industry.

Kuusisto’s background includes leadership roles at Posti Group Corporation and Lindorff Group. It is worth noting that Manner himself also lacked aviation industry experience before joining AY.

According to the airline, Kuusisto is set to bring strong leadership and strategy skills as the carrier enters the next phase of its strategy. Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae, Chair of the Board of Directors, expressed confidence in Kuusisto’s ability to lead the company and build a sustainable future.

The current CEO, Topi Manner, will leave the company on January 15, 2024, with Jaakko Schildt serving as interim CEO until the new CEO begins.

Featured image: OH-LTR, Finnair Airbus A330-300 @KSEA | Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

