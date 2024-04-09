Finnair Updates Traffic Program for Summer 2025

DALLAS — Finnair (AY) has recently made some exciting updates to its traffic program for the summer of 2025. These changes include expanded flight frequencies to various destinations and the introduction of a new route in Northern Norway.

In Japan, AY will increase flight frequencies to Tokyo Narita, allowing daily flights to Tokyo Haneda (HND) and Tokyo Narita (NRT) airports during the summer of 2025. This will give travelers more options and flexibility when planning their trips to Tokyo.

Nagoya (NGO) will also benefit from AY’s updated traffic program, as it will receive a third weekly frequency. These enhancements aim to improve connectivity and facilitate smooth travel experiences for passengers.

Finnair OH-LXK Airbus A320 LKPR PRG. Photo: Oleh Yatskiv/Airways

New Destination, Increased Frequencies

Finnair announced Kirkenes (KKN) as a new destination in Northern Norway, starting in the summer season of 2025. Travelers can fly to Kirkenes from Helsinki (HEL) via Ivalo three times a week. This route will be operated using a 68-seater ATR aircraft. Adding Kirkenes to AY’s network will cater to Finnish and international travelers interested in exploring Finnish Lapland and Northern Norway.

Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer at Finnair, expressed his excitement about the new route. He stated, “We are delighted to introduce a destination that further strengthens our already extensive network in the Arctic region. The new route enables a smooth connection for customers traveling up to Northern Norway, making it fast and easy to reach the destination from Helsinki.”

Finnair is also expanding its services in the Baltics for the summer of 2025. Tallinn (TLL) and Riga (RIX) will receive five additional weekly frequencies, while Vilnius (VNO) will get two. These increased frequencies aim to enhance connectivity and meet the growing demand for travel to these Baltic destinations.

Finnair E190 OH-LKM MAN/EGCC. Photo: Daniel Crawford/Airways

DFW Winter 2024 Update

In addition to the updates for summer 2025, Finnair has also made changes to its winter 2024 traffic program. The airline will add frequencies to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), making it a year-round daily service. This will provide travelers with more options and convenience when flying to Dallas.

Furthermore, AY’s Dallas flights will offer seamless connections to American Airlines (AA) extensive network out of their Dallas hub, further enhancing passenger travel possibilities.

Featured image: OH-LVI Finnair Airbus A319. Photo: Ivan Oleinik/Airways