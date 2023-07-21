Finnair Celebrates 75 Years of Flying to Amsterdam
DALLAS – Not many airlines can claim 75 of history – let alone operative air routes. Yesterday, July 20, 2023, Finnair (AY) added another historic milestone to this year’s already impressive list of achievements. The Finnish airline celebrated 75 years of flying from Helsinki (HEL) to Amsterdam (AMS). 

Photo: Finnair.

Finnair’s inaugural flight to the Dutch Capital flew for the first time on July 20, 1948. Operated by a Douglas DC-3, the short hop across northern Europe was conducted twice weekly. Today passengers can connect between the two capitals with 14 weekly flights.

During high-season periods, the Finnish airline flies five times a week to Amsterdam Schiphol with a twin-aisle aircraft, offering lie-flat seats in Business class and IFE on a two hours journey. Finnair’s short-haul network has been optimized to allow seamless connections to many long-haul destinations in Asia.

One of the first DC-3 was delivered to the Finnish airline. Photo: Finnair

To celebrate the milestone, Finnair has scheduled their special-liveried centenary aircraft on certain flights to Amsterdam this week, including the Airbus A350-900XWB.

Celebrations at Amsterdam Schiphol airport. Photo: Finnair
Finnair’s New Business Class: A Win-Win?

Featured image: Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

