Throwback: Final Scores at Farnborough 2018

LONDON – Around two years ago this week, Airways gained access to the Farnborough Air Show of 2018, providing coverage from all trade days.

Like with Paris last year, we would have loved to cover the air show once again, but with Coronavirus grounding us, we for sure will appear again onto the spotlight.

So without further ado, an excerpt from our final results…

The Top 5

At what is known as full-time in the rules of association football, we have the top three table established as the following:

1st Place: Boeing with 528 units sold.

2nd Place: Airbus with 431 units sold.

3rd Place: Embraer with 300 units sold.

4th Place: ATR with 8 units sold.

5th Place: Bombardier with 4 units sold.

Boeing 737 Max8 Photo: Boeing

Boeing

Boeing has had a very successful Farnborough Airshow selling nearly US$100bn worth of commercial aircraft in just four days.

Boeing’s Ihssane Mounir stated that 145 of these orders were unidentified prior to the airshow, meaning the official number for the airshow was 528 units sold, which is 228 more than Embraer and just 97 units more than Airbus, meaning that they have stormed the show in the numbers.

Furthermore, there was stronger demand for the 737 MAX-10, which gained 110 orders and commitments respectively.

Airbus

Airbus has also done well but still needs to make up the ground that Boeing has gained, which is a 97 unit difference in total.

Airbus noted in its results that on a pre-show basis, it came in with already 177 single-aisle and 84 widebody orders for the year of 2018, 60 of those being A220-300s, bringing the total count to 321 units in all.

The 431 units are broken down to 60 A220-300s, 304 A320 Family aircraft, 42 A330neos and 25 A350XWBs.

The A220 has had a great start for Airbus, having secured 60 orders at Farnborough and 60 orders after it’s launch.

The European manufacturer will now be wanting to compete directly with Embraer to take more market share away from it on the E2 program.

Embraer

Embraer has had a very successful airshow, even if they did come third.

The company has managed to kickstart its campaigns for the E2 program as well as remain consistent with the E1 program.

The manufacturer sold a total of 300 aircraft in the space of a 30-45 minute briefing, at list prices of US$15bn in total.

Bombardier and ATR

Both Bombardier and ATR have had good airshows regardless of the lack of orders because to them, it is about establishing smaller relationships.

Bombardier has had a very slow week, only receiving one order for four CRJ900s with ATMOSPHERE cabin from Uganda Airlines.

The deal was worth around US$190m at list prices and will make the carrier the first to operate the new cabin in the whole African continent.

Bombardier first signed a deal with Hokkaido Air Commuter (6L), which was a Memorandum of Understanding for three 42-600 aircraft, two of them being a firm order and one being an option if they decide to take it. Deliveries are scheduled to begin by 2020 respectively.

The second deal was with Columbian carrier EasyFly (VE) for five -600 series aircraft, featuring three 72-600s and two 42-600s via a Memorandum of Understanding.

Having talked to the guys in both manufacturers over the course of this week, they have no worry about acquiring the larger orders because they would rather have smaller orders to start with and then generate them into larger orders through their customer relationships.

As the week closes, it has been a very quiet airshow for ATR, but it is running along smoothly, gaining the small orders that it needs to keep its supply chain running and operable without any concerns over job security or low production rates.

We’ll Meet Again

All-in-all, it did not seem that bad in 2018. Nowadays, we have significant economic disruption, airlines now canceling orders and deliveries not happening.

Until next year in Paris, we will see what will become from the results from this week.