DALLAS – Following a 155-day, five-month challenge, teen pilot Zara Rutherford has become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. The circumnavigation began on August 18 and involved more than 60 stops across five continents.

Due to bad weather, Zara Rutherford, 19, arrived two months later than expected in Kortrijk-Wevelgem, Belgium, on Thursday, January 20. The former pupil of St Swithun’s School, Winchester, was met by her family, journalists, and well-wishers upon her return to Belgium.

Four planes from the Belgian Red Devils aerobatic display team accompanied her on her landing.

Photo courtesy: FlyZolo

Go for it!

After landing, she wrapped herself in British and Belgian flags and told reporters: “It’s just really crazy, I haven’t quite processed it.” Rutherford said she was looking forward to telling people about her experiences and encouraging people to do something crazy with their life. “If you have the opportunity – go for it,” she said.

As per the BBC, Rutherford told a press conference she was “so glad” she took on the challenge of flying 32,000 miles (51,000 km), adding that “The hardest part was flying over Siberia – it was extremely cold and if the engine was to stall, I’d be hours away from rescue. I’m not sure I would have survived.”

Sponsors for the challenge included her former school in Hampshire, Virgin, as well as Shark, the Slovakian manufacturer of the Shark UL aircraft.

The Flight around the World

The journey was supposed to take three months, but weather delays had an unintended consequence, and her Russian visa expired as the Siberian winter neared. She would have to spend a month in Nome, Alaska, and 41 days in Russia while on her journey.

Only three out of 39 flights had gone as planned when she landed in Nome, and she had to wait while her passport was airlifted to the Russian embassy in Houston. Even with her new visa, Rutherford had to wait another three weeks to cross the Bering Strait.

When she arrived in Siberia, where temperatures were as low as -35C on the ground and -20C in the air, a mechanic covered some of her plane’s air intakes to keep the engine warm in the bitter cold.

Despite the intake plug work, Ms. Rutherford was grounded for a week in Magadan and then three weeks in Ayan. She also slept in a terminal for two nights after an unannounced layover at Bandar Udara Rhahadi Osman, Indonesia, due to a lack of necessary documents to leave the airport.

At the end of the five-month challenge, Rutherford was ready for her final leg home.

First Belgian Solo Flight

Shaesta Waiz of the United States, who was 30 at the time of her attempt in 2017, was the previous youngest woman to fly solo around the world.

Ms. Rutherford is not only the youngest woman to complete the challenge, but she is also the first woman to circumnavigate the globe in a microlight aircraft and the first Belgian to do so solo.

The British-Belgian flyer, whose parents are both pilots, expressed her desire to encourage other young women to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

What’s next for the young maverick? Rutherford says flying through wildfire smoke in California.

Photo courtesy: FlyZolo

Featured image: Photo courtesy: FlyZolo