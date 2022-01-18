DALLAS – Airways recently sat down with major airline pilot and author Captain Robert Brantner to talk about his new novel, Skyheist.

Set in the golden era of the dawn of the jet age in the 1960s, Skyheist tells the fictional saga of a TWA Boeing 727 flight crew’s brush with terror in what is initially portrayed as a hijacking but turns out to be a much more intricate plot than that (we won’t spoil it for you).

This novel is sure to leave any aviation reader at the edge of their seat looking for what comes next. Captain Brantner’s book is scheduled to be released on January 18, 2022. More information can be found at www.skyheistbook.com

Photo: Captain Robert Brantner

AW: Captain Brantner, thank you for taking the time to sit down with Airways to talk about your new novel. What was your inspiration for writing Skyheist?

RB: First Cody, thanks to you and to Airways Magazine for taking the time to talk with me about the book. I am really excited about the publication, and as someone who has read the story, I am sure you can see why.

The seed for Skyheist was from the story of DB Cooper. When I first checked out as a flight engineer on the 727 with TWA, when being instructed on the walk around, it was pointed out that there was a flimsy piece of metal that would slipstream once the plane was airborne, locking the aft airstairs. We called this the DB Cooper switch.

I always thought the story of DB Cooper, one of the biggest mysteries in aviation, and certainly in air piracy, was a fascinating one. I thought it would make a great story, but the problem was, that story had been told before. Worse yet, there really wasn’t that much that was really known about it. I mean, we don’t even know for sure who he was.

Another idea I had for a story came about when I was younger, jump seating on a United DC-10. As we sat in the cockpit during preflight, the ramp was loading a pallet of money on board. The captain made a joke that if we wanted to go to South America, this would be the flight to do it on. We all laughed, but this also started another seed.

At some point, a few years ago, the two came together and I came up with the solution: write a fictional story! Of course, when I say fiction, that pertains only to the story. The setting is very real.

The third element of Skyheist is the setting: the golden age of 1960’s aviation. Before I was born, my mother, Deni Mineta, worked for United Airlines as a stewardess. She had to quit that job due to the fact that she married my father, but the love of aviation stayed with her—a love that she instilled in me.

By setting the story in this different time, it afforded me the opportunity to tell a great and engaging story, while showing my readers a different time and mindset in aviation.

TWA Boeing 727-100. Photo: Roland Arhelger, CC BY-SA 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

AW: What was the specific reason that you chose the 727-100 as the airplane in your book?

RB: I chose the 727 for a couple of reasons. It was the plane I flew at TWA when I was there. I was an engineer, like my character Stu. Working on the 72 was like stepping into history. Every time I crossed the threshold of the plane, I felt like I was lending my DNA to a time that was magical and inspiring.

The other reason I chose the 727 was: what plane personifies the golden age of aviation more than the 727? Sure the 737 and DC-9 are iconic planes of that age, but the fact that they lost the flight engineer puts them with one foot squarely in the modern age. The 727 was the last relic of an age that has now passed.

I would also add, that when I first was drafting the narrative, it was a 727-200, rather than a one hundred. This was simply because that was the plane that I flew when I was at TWA. After I moved from the story phase to the history phase, I learned that the 727 didn’t come on the scene until the mid-60s.

And that was only the -100! In fact, when I first wrote Skyheist, it took place in the early 1960s. I actually had to rework it, shifting it to the middle of the decade since TWA didn’t take delivery of their first 727-100 until April of 1964.

AW: In reading the book, you put me as the reader right in the middle of the action. One of the things that struck me the most was how much of a consummate professional Captain Arnie Whitmore is throughout the entire story. Who was your inspiration for his character and why?

RB: When I first started writing, most of my characters were based on a specific person or a compilation of two people. If you read my book, Five Hundred Fleet Above Alaska, just about everyone in that novel is based on someone I know, knew, or flew with. I guess as the years have gone by that I’ve either run out of friends, or my imagination is such that I’d rather create new people.

I love the character of Arnie Whitmore for many reasons, not the least of which is, he is someone I created. While many of my previous characters are based on one or two people, Arnie is based on one or two hundred. When creating Arnie, I thought of all of the captains I have known in the past and tried to use the best of them to create Arnie. I wanted to use the empathy and understanding that so many of these men and women have brought to the flight deck, while still making Arnie a “real” person.

Throughout the ordeal, he is under a tremendous amount of stress. He is responsible for the plane, the crew, and the passengers. If I have learned one thing during my time as a captain, it’s that it all comes back to the person sitting in the left seat. I like to think that most of us handle this responsibility well—I think that Arnie did. But we are people too. Arnie had a ton of stuff to deal with.

A maintenance delay, a lunatic firing a gun and hijacking his flight, as well as dealing with the police and acting as negotiator. If that wasn’t enough, he then had to deal with an in-flight emergency. To top it all off, when he regained control of the plane, the hijacker had somehow disappeared. There was a lot on this man’s shoulders, so of course, he would be short at times and snap at his crew.

But like so many of the great captains I have flown with, he was also quick to recognize his exhaustion and quick to make amends for his short temper. If there is one thing that I probably got wrong in this story, it was Arnie, Gary and Stu, who are actually pretty good examples of good Crew Resource Management.

CRM is actually a relatively new concept and wasn’t around much in the 1960s. Back then, the captain was God, and no one questioned the word of God. I am very grateful we have moved beyond that, but I’d like to think that the crew of TWA 798 were just ahead of their time.

Cessna 207. Photo: By RuthAS – Own work, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26428812

AW: One of my favorite passages in the book is when Eric and Jake are flying the Cessna 206 over the Yukon River. Without me revealing too much to your future readers, the moment that Eric touches the water in the 206 with Jake beside him saying nothing in the airplane captures a moment of camaraderie between the two pilots, one young and chasing experience and the other old with so much experience.

As a pilot, just reading this part made me smile. Where did you get the idea for this passage in the book? It captures a special moment and the bond between pilots.

RB: I agree. That was a great scene! The idea for that came from an experience of mine early on in my aviation career. My first flying job was as a bush pilot in Alaska. There I had a friend, Kris Oldham, who is one of the best pilots I have ever known. When I started on the Cessna 207 at MarkAir Express, I was very inexperienced. Kris was in the same class as me, and he was both experienced and talented. We formed a quick friendship, and I learned a ton from him.

One day, both of our 207’s were down at the same time, and Kris owned a Super Cub. He invited me up with him as we spent the afternoon exploring a small patch of Alaska. One of the things we did was a low-level flight over the countryside. Kris took the plane down and touched the water with the wheels. I had never heard or realized this was possible, and, to be honest, it scared me a bit.

However, he was a friend and someone I looked up to. He had earned my trust. This experience was something I really wanted to work into a story, and when Jake and Eric were flying together, it felt like the perfect opportunity to revisit that experience into the narrative.

I also agree that it is a great example of the bond that exists between pilots. When I wrote it, the idea was to show Eric as a young, eager, and talented pilot trying to prove himself to Jake. Further, I wanted to show just how relaxed Jake was; willing to trust in the younger man beside him.

One of the lessons I have learned in my more than three decades of flying is that the best captains are the ones that will let their first officers make mistakes. The real trick is knowing how far to let the younger pilot take it.

I think that my time as a Line Check Airman has made me better in this regard. When checking out a new pilot—be it a captain or first officer—you need to let them make mistakes. You can’t micromanage their every move or they won’t learn anything. Hopefully, I have conveyed that sense of self-confidence and Zen in this relationship between Jake and Eric.

AW: Stu, the Flight Engineer, strikes me as an extremely gifted and intelligent pilot. Every action he does is a choice and I feel that is significant to his character. Can you tell us more about him?

RB: Stu is perhaps the character I am closest to. Stu was a flight engineer on the 727, just as I was, and he started with the airlines in his late twenties, as I did. Of course, Stu had been a pilot in the Navy whereas I got my experience in Alaska. I know this character really well. He is the junior member of the crew.

He is trying to coordinate between the cockpit and the cabin. He is trying his best to do his job with the captain at times barking at him. He is also quick to offer opinions—a problem I was very guilty of when I had been in his position. However, I’m not nearly as intelligent as Stu.

I’m glad you recognize this in the character. In many ways, Stu is my alter-ego. He is the character part of me wishes I could be. He also is my portal into a world I hope will never be a part of, but allowing me to vicariously live his adventures while sitting safely in the comfort of a Starbucks hammering away at my keyboard.

Trans World Airlines Boeing 727. Photo: De Richard Silagi – http://www.airliners.net/photo/Trans-World-Airlines/Boeing-727-31/1762293/L/, GFDL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22618520

AW: How has your experience as a pilot shaped your writing?

RB: As the saying goes, ‘write what you know.’ I am a pilot and I know flying and aviation. I have also been blessed with a very vivid imagination. My history in aviation has given me boundless rich material to draw from.

When I wrote Five Hundred Fleet Above Alaska, I was able to take my experiences flying there and mix them with experiences and stories I had heard from others. By taking all of them together, I think I was able to put together a pretty good story.

AW: You are a pilot’s pilot. What was it like flying for TWA and what would your advice be to a new pilot?

RB: It’s very kind of you to say so. Like you, I do love the profession I have been fortunate enough to end up in and try to do honor to the profession every time I step into the cockpit.

Perhaps the best piece of advice I could give to a young pilot would be the advice that Jake gave to Eric: you have a long time in this career. Take it easy and enjoy the ride. Don’t be in a rush to get somewhere that you will inevitably end up in anyway. You have your whole career to fly, just enjoy the journey.

I can’t say why, but when I was flying in Alaska, for some reason I realized that those days would be some of the best days of my life. I realized that I owed it to myself to enjoy the journey I was on. I took my own advice and it served me well. I remember specifically days where it was freezing, snowing and I was out there fueling my plane. Even though I was miserable, I had the wherewithal to stop and enjoy where I was and what I was doing.

To any of you out there in a turboprop, an RJ, or even a student flying a single-engine airplane, try to enjoy the journey you’re on. I know that you’re looking to the day where you will get into the cockpit of a modern plane, but trust me: with perseverance, that day will come, and you will be spending a long time there.

Your time in that tiny, cramped cockpit of a 150 or a 172 will be gone before you know it. Savor the time you have now and, if possible, revel in your misery. When you look back on these days you will be stunned how much you enjoyed them.

I would also like to add that the most important factor in making it as a professional pilot is determination. I don’t care who tells you that you will never make it, don’t listen to them! Politely nod and then persevere.

There are a lot of people who will tell you that you are pursuing a goal too lofty to achieve—and you need to remember that they are wrong. And inevitably, there is one person who will tell you you won’t make it, and this particular person is the one above all you need to discount. And that person is YOU!

You will make it if you refuse to take no for an answer and follow your dream. Take it from me, it is a dream worth not giving up on.

Delta Air Lines N107DU Airbus A220-171. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

AW: What is your favorite airplane you have flown and why?

RB: What a loaded question! I guess the easy answer is, I love them all. Isn’t that what parents say about their children? Of course, there’s also the standard answer of, love the one you’re with. I have always taken that to heart.

Throughout my history as a pilot, I have always loved the plane I was flying, and at that time, it was my favorite plane. However, as much as I might have loved that plane I was on, I have a bad habit of moving on. Perhaps it’s just the desire to fly every plane out there.

I guess that is my long-winded way of saying, the Airbus A220 (the plane I’m on now) is my favorite plane. It’s an amazing machine. When Bombardier built it, they really got it right. And when Airbus bought out the line … well, who could blame them? The A220 is the culmination of more than a century of mankind designing planes, coming up with the best aircraft I have ever flown.

The cockpit layout is fantastic, the cabin is comfortable for the passengers while functional for the crew. The engines are crazy efficient—which airlines love because it uses less gas—and I like the type because it’s better for the planet. It’s also a quiet plane, which makes it a better neighbor for communities around airports. All around, it’s an amazing piece of engineering.

AW: Well, if your favorite plane is the one you are flying (and as someone who has flown the A220, I cannot disagree with you), taking your current plane out of the mix, what is your favorite plane?

RB: That one’s a little more difficult. Again, they are all so special. I guess if I was forced to make a decision, I would probably settle on the de Havilland DHC-6, Twin Otter. Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t want to fly it again—on a regular basis, at any rate. But like the 727, it’s just so classic. And it was also so capable. As a friend once correctly observed, you could land it on a tennis court! And then there is the fact that the throttles were on the ceiling. I mean—how cool is that?

AW: Captain Brantner, congratulations on your latest novel and thank you so much for sitting down with Airways to tell us more about your new novel, Skyheist.

More personally, thank you for sharing this with me and being a mentor to me and the next generation of pilots. Readers can learn more at www.skyheistbook.com. Captain Brantner’s other published titles and links to purchase them can also be found at this link. The digital version of Skyheist will be released on January 18, 2022, and in print on January 20, 2022.

Captain Robert Brantner is an Airbus A220 Captain and the bestselling author of four novels.