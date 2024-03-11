Falcon Aviation, Archer Partner for eVTOL Air Services in UAE

DALLAS — UAE-based private flight provider Falcon Aviation has partnered with eVTOL aircraft manufacturer Archer to launch air services connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The collaboration aims to develop a network of vertical airports (vertiports) connecting the two cities using Archer’s four-passenger Midnight aircraft. Operations are expected to begin as early as 2025.

Archer aims to “transform urban travel, replacing 60–90-minute commutes by car with estimated 10-30 minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low noise, and cost-competitive with ground transportation.” Archer’s Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger eVTOL designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights.

According to ainoline.com, the joint operation will start at the Falcon Tours Heliport Terminal at Dubai’s Atlantis The Palm resort, which Falcon Aviation upgraded last year. Flights from Atlantis will connect with the Marina Mall Heliport in Abu Dhabi’s Corniche district. The Midnight aircraft will make the trip in just 30 minutes, flying over the Gulf, compared to a 90-mile drive that takes around two hours during peak traffic.

Falcon Aviation is an Abu Dhabi-based company that provides helicopter charter flights, sightseeing tours, and other aviation services across the UAE. The company also operates business jets and offers other companies ground handling and maintenance support.

Archer, the eVTOL aircraft manufacturer, aims to launch its Midnight aircraft in Dubai and Abu Dhabi by 2025. The collaboration with Falcon Aviation is part of Archer’s plans to establish a presence in the UAE and expand its urban air mobility ecosystem. The Abu Dhabi Investment Office supports the partnership, which is expected to make an undisclosed investment in Archer’s first international operation.

Archers Midnight eVTOL and vertiport in Dubai. Render: Archer

Other eVTOL Aircraft

Falcon Aviation has previously evaluated other eVTOL aircraft, including Eve Air Mobility’s four-passenger eVTOL. However, Eve’s aircraft is not expected to complete type certification before the end of 2026. Falcon Aviation has also discussed other eVTOL aircraft developers, such as Joby Aviation, AutoFlight, Overair, and Ascendance.

Archer’s partnership with Falcon Aviation comes after Dubai’s government granted Joby exclusive access to the local market for on-demand air taxi services within the emirate. Joby plans to operate from a network of vertiports, with the first four locations being at Dubai International Airport, the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Dubai Downtown by early 2026.

The definitive agreement gives Joby the exclusive right to operate air taxis in Dubai for six years. This is set to position Dubai as a world leader in offering rapid, clean, and quiet air travel enabled by Joby’s revolutionary technology. The agreement secures an undertaking of support from the RTA, including financial obligations, for the entry and development of the service operation in Dubai.

Featured image: Archer eVTOL and vertiport in Dubai. Render: Archer