FAA Issues National Ground Stop for Florida Airports
Uncategorized

FAA Issues National Ground Stop for Florida Airports

DALLAS — Flights to Florida airports may be delayed for several hours on Monday afternoon as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reduced the number of flights to Florida due to an air traffic computer issue that is as of this moment being resolved.

A spokesperson for the FAA told local media that the issue had to deal with the “En Route Automation Modernization” system, also known as ERAM. The system, which debuted in March 2015, assists air traffic controllers in managing the number of flights in the sky and avoiding potential problems. What exactly happened with that system is unknown.

However, Florida airports have stated on social media that flights are departing and arriving, but may be delayed. According to the FAA’s National Airspace System Status website, some airports were reporting delays ranging from 15 minutes to 90 minutes – and increasing.

Travelers have reported waiting in line for hours for rebooked flights, purchasing hotels, or renting cars to get to their destinations. Southwest Airlines (WN) has stated that reasonable reimbursement requests for airline tickets, hotels, rental cars, and meals would be considered.

Southwest Airlines N463WN Boeing 737-7H4. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Ground Stop

A Ground Stop (GS) is a traffic management initiative (TMI) that requires aircraft to remain on the ground at their origin airport if certain criteria are met. The GS could be airport-specific, geographically related, or equipment-specific. Ground stops are regarded as the most restrictive of the TMIs.

When air traffic control is unable to safely accommodate additional aircraft in the system, ground stops are implemented, and traffic managers must decide which flights will be captured in the stop. This refers to the scope of the ground stop. According to the NBAA, “Scope can be defined by distance, by center, or by tier.” See Scope of Traffic Management Initiatives (TMIs) for more information.

A ground stop is always given an update time in addition to scope information. At this time, the stop will be re-evaluated and either extended or canceled. However, in cases such as the one at Florida airports, it is not immediately clear how long a ground stop will be needed. Ground stops are most commonly used for:

  • Severely reduced capacity situations such as:
    • Weather below user arrival minima
    • Severe weather reducing usable routes
    • Major equipment outages
    • Catastrophic events
  • Precluding extended periods of airborne holding
  • Precluding sectors from reaching saturation levels
  • Precluding airports from reaching gridlock

Update

According to Florida ATC, the computer issue has been resolved, and the FAA is working toward “safely returning to a normal traffic rate in the Florida airspace.”

Featured image: Miami International Airport. Photo: Miami-Dade Aviation Department

Tags:

Share This Post:

Chief Online Editor
Chief Online Editor at Airways Magazine, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airbus, Events, Industry, Uncategorized

Airbus Summit 2022 to Explore Promising Innovations

November 28, 2022
Airbus, Airlines, Uncategorized

IAG Confirms Additional A320neo Order

October 27, 2022
Airlines, Boeing, Deliveries, Uncategorized

VietJet Boeing 737 MAXs to Arrive by 2028

September 12, 2022
Airlines, Uncategorized

JetBlue Ups Offer to Wrestle Spirit from Frontier

June 22, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X