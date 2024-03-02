FAA to Implement Final Manufacturing Rules for Greener Aircraft

DALLAS — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently announced its final rules to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from most large aircraft in U.S. airspace as part of the United States Aviation Climate Action Plan.

These rules will go into effect on April 16 and require aircraft built after January 1, 2028, to incorporate more fuel-efficient technologies. The regulations apply to large aircraft, regardless of the fuel source, which means they could also apply to aircraft with hybrid fuel sources.

Commercial airplanes that will need to meet the new standards include the Boeing 777X, newly built versions of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the Airbus A330neo, business jets like the Cessna Citation, and civil turboprop airplanes such as the ATR 72 and Viking Air Limited Q400.

The rules do not apply to aircraft currently in service, and certain aircraft types are exempted from these rules, including piston airplanes, airplanes used for firefighting, amphibious airplanes, non-pressurized airplanes, specialized operations airplanes, and out-of-production airplanes currently in service. The FAA estimates that these aircraft types are responsible for approximately 9% of domestic transportation emissions and 2% of total U.S. carbon emissions.

We are taking a large step forward to ensure the manufacture of more fuel-efficient airplanes, reduce carbon pollution, and reach our goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker

Airbus A330neo. Photo: Airbus

The Cost of Cleaning Up Our Act

The Clean Air Act gives the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the authority to adopt standards for air pollutants from aircraft engines. The Act also directs the FAA to implement the standards adopted by the EPA. The EPA established final rules for domestic aircraft emissions on January 11, 2021, which set rules for carbon monoxide and nitrous oxide emissions emitted by airplane engines.

The new FAA rules are intended to implement these 2021 standards and include the certification testing methods that manufacturers must perform to determine the fuel metric value a specific airframe design must comply with to obtain fuel efficiency certification.

According to an FAA analysis, the costs to certify airplanes to the fuel efficiency standard could range from US$800,000 to US$1.4 million. However, the FAA stated that manufacturers would likely incur these costs to certify new aircraft as they would need to certify aircraft to the standard of foreign regulators separately. The new rule could save manufacturers US$2.2 million to US$2.6 million over 10 years by avoiding those foreign certification costs.

These rules, welcomed by major U.S. airlines, are part of the broader United States Aviation Climate Action Plan, which aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. aviation sector by 2050. The plan includes measures to increase the production of sustainable aviation fuels and develop more efficient aircraft and engine technologies.

Featured image: Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways. Article source: jdsupra.com, FAA