Spot & Greet – Cape Cod 2017 — Fly with us on an Eastern DC-3!

Have you ever wondered what it is like to fly on a beautiful DC-3? Well, this is your chance.

Join other fellow AvGeeks on Columbus Day weekend and enjoy the wonders the Cape Cod Harbor has to offer as you fly over it on a pristine Eastern Air Lines DC-3!

Dates: October 7-9, 2017

Let us provide you with some context about the location of our Spot & Greet:

Cape Cod, as its name implies, is a geographic cape spread into the Atlantic Ocean from the southeastern corner of Massachusetts, located on the northeast coast of United States.

During Summer time, tourism increases enormously due to the extensive beaches that the land has to offer, and the average temperature is 71ºF—ideal to spend a whole day between the water and sand.

According to the Discovery Channel’s TV Show, Shark Week, Cape Cod was featured as the perfect spot to see two kinds of seals: Harbor Seals and Gray Seals. Because they spend the entire year swimming around the Cape, lots of hungry sharks like to spend some hunting time around the area, too! And, of course, whales sightings in the area are by the hundreds. So we have planned a Whale Watching cruise around the Cape on the second day of our weekend Av-Venture.

Questions? Find the schedule and pricing details below:

If you’re interested in booking a seat in our Airways Spot & Greet — Cape Cod 2017, fill the following form with your personal data and other information!

NOTE:

Once you submit your reservation, an Airways Team member will get in touch with you to finalize arrangements. Please, make sure you include your telephone number and email address. Only 30 places are available for this event and they will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis. Deadline for hotel reservations is August 20, 2017.