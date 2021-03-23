MIAMI – The 2021 Arab Aviation Summit (AAS) took place at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center in Ras Al-Khaimah. It is the largest aviation and tourism industry event in the UAE.

Under the theme, “Arab Aviation in the New Normal,” the eighth edition of the two-day summit featured experts that addressed the effect of the pandemic on the sector, the aftermath, and the path to recovery for a stronger future.

A number of workshops were also held on the first day of the two-day (March 21-22) Summit to address the different aspects of the aviation and tourism industry of the region.

There were a number of stringent safety and hygiene guidelines in place: Masks were required, along with social distancing, to ensure the safety of all delegates. On-site registration was also simple thanks to a touchless Access System with face recognition, as well as disinfection teams sanitizing the venue before, during, and after each day.

Air Arabia Maroc CN-NMF Airbus A320-214. Photo: Marco Macca/Airways

Comments from Air Arabia, Ras Al Khaimah Authority

“We look forward to this edition of the Arab Aviation Summit, which serves as an ideal forum for discussing the state of Arab Aviation and the role the industry will play in the wider economic recovery,” said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia (G9) prior to the event.

“We are optimistic that the result will contribute to unifying efforts to support a critical and resilient industry through open conferences and productive discussion which draw both the public and private sectors,” he added.

“We are pleased to host the Arab Aviation Summit as the first in-person event following the outbreak of a pandemic,” said Raki Phillip, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. “We appreciate the notable contribution of the aviation sector to places like Ras Al Khaimah and look forward to continuing to work closely to ensure that all visitors are welcomed, representing the real Arabic ethos of our Emirate.”

“Travel and Tourism Council certify the first city to be secure, the participants in the Summit can rest assured that their health and well-being remains our main priority as they concentrate on discussing the strategies and establish a clear roadmap for navigating the new normal.”

Photo: Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center

2021 AAS

The 2021 AAS is organized in partnership with the Tourism Development Board, Ras Al Khaimah, with support from international industry partners, such as Airbus, CFM, Air Arabia, the Alpha Aviation Academy and many others. Arab Governments have supported it and has previously been hosted throughout the Arab region.

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the United Arab Emirates’ fourth-largest emirate, is recognized for its close proximity to Dubai and is one of the country’s major business centers.

Guest speakers include Abdul Wahab Teffaha, Secretary General, Arab Air Carriers Organisation; Kamil Al-Awadhi, Regional Vice President – Africa and the Middle East, IATA; Adel Al Ali, Group CEO, Air Arabia; Raki Phillips, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority; Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa Middle East; Captain Rushdi Zakaria, Chairman & CEO, Egypt Air; Gerold Tumulka, CEO Swissport Middle East; Oliver Dlouhy, CEO, Kiwi.com; and Jacques Khoriaty, Chief Commercial Officer – Strategy & Growth, Middle East, Egis, to name a few.

Featured image: Aerial view of RAK City from Al Qawasim Corniche flagpole. Photo: By Stevenmccombe at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=74677866

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.