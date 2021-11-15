MIAMI – Day 2 of the Dubai Airshow 2021 kicks off with a Boeing 767BCF order from DHL (D0), its biggest to date, and a massive Airbus order from Air Lease (ALC).

There were also Boeing 777 freighter and 787 Dreamliner portfolio of services orders from Emirates (EK) and SAUDIA (SV), respectively. Finally, there’s some good new for A380 lovers from EK. Let’s dive in!

Emirates SkyCargo. Photo: Boeing

Boeing Orders

DHL Express and Boeing announced today that the delivery giant had placed a definitive order for nine more Boeing Converted Freighters 767-300BCF.

The new freighters will help D0 grow its long-haul intercontinental fleet in response to increased worldwide demand for cargo capacity. D0 has received seven of an eight-plane batch of 767-300BCFs that will be leased to DHL partner airlines in the Middle East and Latin America to support the company’s growing regional networks.

According to Boeing, the 767-300BCF is the world’s most fuel-efficient medium widebody converted freighter, capable of transporting up to 51.6 tonnes (113,900 pounds) over a distance of 6,190 kilometers (3,345 nautical miles). With outstanding payload and range capability, 767 Freighters have the lowest operating expenses per trip.

To date, the 767-300BCF has received over 100 orders and commitments.

Boeing and EK also confirmed today an order for two 777 Freighters, enhancing the future potential of one of the world’s major cargo carriers at a time when global demand for air freight is high.

Emirates SkyCargo, which presently operates an all-Boeing fleet of 10 777 Freighters and also carries cargo on EK’s 134 777 passenger flights, will operate the freighters. The orders were originally ascribed to an undisclosed client on Boeing’s Orders and Deliveries website, valued at more than US$704m at list pricing.

The Boeing 777 Freighter is the world’s largest, longest-range, and most capable twin-engine freighter. It is also Boeing’s best-selling freighter of all time. When compared to traditional airplanes, the plane uses 17% less fuel and emits 17% less CO2.

With a range of 9,200 kilometers and a maximum revenue payload of 102,000 kg, the Boeing 777 Freighter allows airlines to make fewer stops and save money on long-haul flights.

SUDIA. Photo: Boeing

Last but not least, SV has chosen Boeing for a portfolio of services to increase the operating efficiency of their 787 Dreamliner and 777 fleets using digital analytics, as well as to change the 777 cabin furnishings.

SAUDIA will use Boeing’s Optimized Maintenance Program (OMP), which uses advanced data analytics to provide detailed insights for improved maintenance operations, and Boeing’s Airplane Health Management (AHM) digital solution, which uses predictive maintenance analytics and diagnostic tools to help improve the quality and speed of maintenance decisions, resulting in improved on-time performance.

Photo: Airbus

Airbus Orders

On the Airbus camp, ALC orders 111 Airbus aircraft and launches Sustainability Fund. A Letter of Intent (LoI) spanning all Airbus Families has been signed by ALC, including 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs, four A330neos, and seven A350Fs. With the order, ALC becomes the first A350 freighter buyer.

The deal, which is expected to be completed in the coming months, makes ALC, based in Los Angeles, one of Airbus’ top clients and lessors with the largest A220 order book. Since its inception in 2010, ALC has placed orders for 496 Airbus planes.

According to Airbus, the A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market delivering an unbeatable 25% better fuel efficiency and with widebody passenger comfort in a single-aisle aircraft. The A321 Family which includes the XLR version with up to 4,700nm long range and 30% lower fuel consumption combined with the A330neo are ideal partners for the so-called middle of the market segment.

The A350F, based on the world’s most modern long-range leader optimized for cargo operations offering at least 20% lower fuel burn than the competition and is the only new generation freighter aircraft ready for the 2027 ICAO CO2 emissions standards.

Finally, encouraging news for the superjumbo came today from Dubai. EK, the Airbus A380’s largest customer, aims to put more of its double-deckers back into service by the end of 2021, and the carrier’s chairman expects continued growth in the second half of the fiscal year.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group, stated at a media event at the Dubai Airshow on today that the airline will return over 60 of its A380s to the skies, up from 47 superjumbos now in service.

Stay tuned to Airways as we update today’s recap as the day finalizes.