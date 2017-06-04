BREAKING: Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Other GCC Countries Cut Ties With Qatar

UPDATE 6:26 am EST: The following airlines have suspended service to Qatar: Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways, Saudia, Air Arabia, Gulf Air, and FlyDubai. Also, Qatar Airways will suspend all flights between Doha and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Gulf Air 🇧🇭 — AirwaysLive (@airwayslive) June 5, 2017

While Qatar Airways has not yet released a statement, it has issued a travel alert on their website stating “Qatar Airways has suspended all flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia until 23:59 UTC on 05th June (02.59 Doha Time on 6th June).”

#BREAKING: Saudia announces it will suspend flights between Saudi Arabia and Doha. — AirwaysLive (@airwayslive) June 5, 2017

In a travel alert put on their website, Emirates said “As instructed by the UAE government, Emirates will suspend its flights to and from Doha, starting from the morning of 6 June 2017, until further notice. The last flight from Dubai to Doha will depart as EK847 at 02:30 am on 6 June. The last flight from Doha to Dubai will depart as EK848 at 03:50 am on 6 June. Emirates’ flights to and from Doha today (5 June), will operate as normal. Travelers bound for Doha, who are boarding their flight from airports around the Emirates network today (5 June), will be advised to make alternative arrangements.”

Etihad released a similar travel alert stating the last flights between Abu Dhabi and Doha will be on June 5th. Etihad Airways has upgraded aircraft on this route from an Airbus A320 family aircraft to the Boeing 777.

Citing ties to terrorism and allegations of meddling in affairs, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt have unilaterally cut ties with the country of Qatar.

In terms of aviation, these countries have all stated they will be restricting their airspace from any Qatari overflight. It is not yet clear whether the closure is immediate, or will come within the next twenty-four to forty-eight hours.

We do know, however, that the governments of Saudi Arabia and Egypt have stated their airspace, land, and sea borders are closed to any traffic from the Gulf nation. This is a huge blow to Qatar’s national airline, Qatar Airways.

In the name of national security, Qatari citizens will be expelled from Bahrain within fourteen days. The UAE, however, has given Qatari diplomats a mere two days to vacate.

Speaking on the issue, United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said “We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences. If there is any role we can play in terms of helping them addressing those, we believe it is important that the GCC remains unified.”

Qatar Airways has been asked to comment on this development.

Airways will update this story as more details become readily available.