Eurowings Doubles Gulf Service Following Dubai Success

DALLAS — Eurowings (EW) has announced a major expansion of its connections to the Gulf region, following the successful launch of its Dubai (DXB) route, which has become the airline’s most popular winter route.

Starting in October 2024, the German holiday airline will offer daily flights from Berlin (BER) to DXB, up from the previously offered four weekly flights. The airline will also increase frequencies from Stuttgart (STR) to DXB, offering three flights a week instead of the previous two.

“With attractive daily flight times, best prices starting at 179 euros, and fast direct connections from Stuttgart and Berlin, we have already won over many customers. This success is motivating us to significantly increase frequencies next winter.” Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof.

Eurowings A320 (D-AEWS) arriving at the gate Photo: Hendrik Bittorf/Airways

New Destination: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Eurowings is further expanding its medium-haul network to the Gulf region by venturing into Saudi Arabia for the first time. The airline will offer three weekly flights from both BER and Cologne (CGN) to the Red Sea port city of Jeddah (JED).

Eurowings’ Medium-Haul Winter Offerings (from November 2024)

Berlin (BER):

Increased Frequency: 7 weekly flights to DXB (previously four weekly flights)

New destination: 3 weekly flights to JED

New destination: 3 weekly flights to JED

3 weekly flights to DXB (previously twice weekly flights)

This expansion reflects Eurowings’ commitment to providing passengers with more travel options to the popular Gulf region, offering convenient connections and competitive prices.

Feature Image: Eurowings Airbus A320-214 (D-AIZT). Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways.