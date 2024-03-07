Eurowings Doubles Gulf Service Following Dubai Success
Airlines Newswire Routes

Eurowings Doubles Gulf Service Following Dubai Success

Eurowings Airbus A320-214 (D-AIZT). Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways.

DALLAS — Eurowings (EW) has announced a major expansion of its connections to the Gulf region, following the successful launch of its Dubai (DXB) route, which has become the airline’s most popular winter route.

Starting in October 2024, the German holiday airline will offer daily flights from Berlin (BER) to DXB, up from the previously offered four weekly flights. The airline will also increase frequencies from Stuttgart (STR) to DXB, offering three flights a week instead of the previous two.

“With attractive daily flight times, best prices starting at 179 euros, and fast direct connections from Stuttgart and Berlin, we have already won over many customers. This success is motivating us to significantly increase frequencies next winter.”

Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof.
Eurowings A320 (D-AEWS) arriving at the gate Photo: Hendrik Bittorf/Airways
Eurowings A320 (D-AEWS) arriving at the gate Photo: Hendrik Bittorf/Airways

New Destination: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Eurowings is further expanding its medium-haul network to the Gulf region by venturing into Saudi Arabia for the first time. The airline will offer three weekly flights from both BER and Cologne (CGN) to the Red Sea port city of Jeddah (JED).

Eurowings’ Medium-Haul Winter Offerings (from November 2024)

  • Berlin (BER):
    Increased Frequency: 7 weekly flights to DXB (previously four weekly flights)
    New destination: 3 weekly flights to JED
  • Cologne (CGN):
    New destination: 3 weekly flights to JED
  • Stuttgart (STR):
    3 weekly flights to DXB (previously twice weekly flights)

This expansion reflects Eurowings’ commitment to providing passengers with more travel options to the popular Gulf region, offering convenient connections and competitive prices.

Feature Image: Eurowings Airbus A320-214 (D-AIZT). Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways.

Tags:

Share This Post:

editor
Sharad Ranabhat mainly covers feature stories alongside other interesting articles. Having written for Sam Chui, Airlive, Travel Radar, Aviation Nepal and others, he aims to cover as many feature stories as possible here at Airways Magazine.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Scoot Embraer E190-E2. Photo: Scoot
Airlines, Embraer, Routes

Scoot to Fly New Embraer Jets on Regional

March 7, 2024
Airlines, Business / Finance

Emirates, ITA Airways Expand Codeshare Partnership

March 6, 2024
Boeing 747-8F Qatar airways cargo A7-BGB photo by Davide Calabresi/Airways
Airlines, Boeing

Qatar Airways Retires Its Last Boeing 747

March 6, 2024
Emirates Lounge at Hong Kong Airport
Airlines, Airports, Traveler

Emirates Unveils Renewed Lounge in Hong Kong

March 6, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X