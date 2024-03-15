Etihad Airways Reports Strong February Passenger Growth

DALLAS — Etihad Airways (EY) has released its preliminary traffic statistics for February 2024, experiencing significant passenger growth.

The UAE’s national carrier welcomed over 1.4 million passengers in February, experiencing a 46% year-on-year increase. EY maintained an average load factor of 89%, demonstrating its flexible flight and crew schedules. In February 2023, EY had carried 1.0 million passengers with an 88% load factor.

Etihad Boeing 787. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

Commitment to Growth

Etihad welcomed three new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to its fleet in February, aligning with the airline’s network expansion plans, aiming to add new destinations and increase frequencies on key routes.

Adding to its expansion plans, EY announced the launch of two new routes later this year: Antalya (AYT), Turkey, and Jaipur (JAI), India. The route to JAI is Etihad’s eleventh non-stop service connecting Abu Dhabi (AUH) to the Indian subcontinent, further strengthening its presence in the Indian subcontinent.

“February was a busy month; we strengthened our fleet, welcoming three new 787-9s, a move which is aligned to our network expansion strategy of adding new destinations and expanding frequencies into key markets.” Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways.

Etihad A6-APB Airbus A380. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Year-to-Date Performance

In the first two months of 2024, EY has handled 2.9 million passengers. This represents a 40% increase compared to the same period in 2023, with an average load factor of 87% across a fleet of 69 operating aircraft.

In 2023, during the same period, the airline handled two million passengers with a slightly higher load factor of 88% with an operating fleet size of 64 aircraft.

Feature Image: Etihad Airways A6-APH Airbus A380. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways