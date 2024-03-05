Ethiopian Airlines to Purchase Up to 20 Boeing 777X Jets
Airlines Boeing

Ethiopian Airlines to Purchase Up to 20 Boeing 777X Jets

Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines announced today an agreement for the East African airline to purchase eight 777-9 passenger airplanes and the potential for up to 12 additional jets. Image: Boeing

DALLAS — Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines (ET) have announced an agreement for the airline to purchase eight 777-9 passenger airplanes, with the potential for up to 12 additional jets. This Boeing 777-9 jet selection positions ET as the first 777X customer in Africa and builds on its previous order for 11 787 Dreamliner and 20 737 MAX airplanes in 2023.

The 777-9, which we saw for the second time at DAS2023, incorporates advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner family. It features new carbon-fiber composite wings and engines that provide 10% better fuel efficiency and operating costs than its competitors. The 777-9 will support ET’s plans to grow and renew its fleet, allowing it to reach high-demand markets in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America.

Ethiopian Airlines ET-ASG Boeing 787-8 KIAH. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways
Ethiopian Airlines ET-ASG Boeing 787-8 KIAH. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

Ethiopian’s Fleet

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates a significant number of Boeing airplanes, including 29 787 Dreamliners, 20 777s, three 767s, 27 Next-Generation 737s, and 15 737 MAX jets Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines are also collaborating on various initiatives to support the country’s aerospace industry, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities, industrial development, training capabilities at the Ethiopian Aviation University, STEM education, and equipping the Ethiopian Museum of Science with aerospace exhibits.

Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook forecasts that Africa’s annual air traffic growth will exceed 7% through 2042, making it the third-highest growth rate among global regions The 777-9, with a range of 13,510 km (7,295 nautical miles), will enable Ethiopian Airlines to operate flights from Addis Ababa to destinations as far as Seattle in the United States.

Featured image: Boeing

In Photos: The Boeing 777-9 at the Dubai Airshow 2023

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor @airwaysmag │ AVSEC Interpreter │ Webflow Developer @talknexo │ Visual Artist

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

British Airways - Airbus A320-200 - G-EUUP - EDDF/FRA. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways
Airlines, Passenger Experience

British Airways Unveils £7 Billion Modernization Plan

March 5, 2024
airBaltic YL-AAQ Airbus A220-371. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways
Airlines, Business / Finance

airBaltic Reports Record 2023 Annual Results

March 5, 2024
Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.
Airlines, Newswire

Ryanair Reports 5% Rise in February Traffic

March 5, 2024
Spirit Airlines A320 tails at LAX. Photo: Jinyuan Liu/Airways
Airlines, Routes

Spirit Airlines Axes 12 Routes, Adds 14 More

March 5, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X