Emirates, ITA Airways Expand Codeshare Partnership

DALLAS — Emirates (EK) has fully expanded its codeshare agreement with Italy’s flagship airline, ITA Airways (AZ). Once effective, the updated agreement will provide customers traveling between Dubai and Italy and other destinations with more options for travel and connections.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today (6 March 2024, Berlin) will strengthen the partnership between the two airlines by enabling easier and faster travel from Dubai to the Emirates network with the best routes, schedules, and connections, as well as one-stop connections to popular cities across Italy and wider Europe with ITA Airways.

By using Rome services to connect from Dubai EK’s route network, AZ clients will have access to far more options. Thanks to the connectivity between the carriers, integrated ticketing, and smooth luggage transfers will soon be available. According to the EK press release, the proposed deal will also facilitate travel to Italian destinations from anywhere in the Emirates network, including Australia, the Far East, the Middle East/GCC, and West Asia.

Emirates serves four Italian airports: Bologna (BLQ), Venice (VCE), Milan (MXP), and Rome (FCO). It uses the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to reach VCE and BLQ and the Airbus A380 to reach MXP and FCO.

The MoU with ITA Airways was signed today by Antonino Turicchi, Executive Chairman of ITA Airways (left), and Adnan Kazim, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer (right). Photo: Emirates

Comments from Airline Officials

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said: “Enhancing our partnerships and boosting our presence in key regions such as Europe is an integral part of our commercial strategy, and underscores our commitment to providing customers flexibility through our partners’ complementary networks. Working closely with ITA Airways will strengthen our footprint across exciting cities in Italy, and key points in Europe. We look forward to fully activate our partnership with ITA Airways in the coming months and providing unrivalled access to both of our growing networks.”

Antonino Turicchi, Chairman of ITA Airways said: “We are pleased to sign this codeshare partnership with Emirates today. This MoU further enhances ITA Airways’ commercial strategy of growth and opens up a privileged access route to all passengers who will benefit the connectivity via Rome Fiumicino and Dubai. This agreement marks the Company’s 35th codeshare partnership, an excellent result we have achieved in just over two years.”

Featured image: Airbus A220-300 EI-HHK ITA Airways LIRF. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways