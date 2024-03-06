Emirates Unveils Renewed Lounge in Hong Kong

DALLAS — Emirates (EK) has unveiled its newly refurbished lounge at Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), offering premium travelers an elevated pre-flight experience.

The redesigned lounge located near Gate 40 boasts a sleek and modern design that reflects the airline’s signature style. This refurbishment aligns with EK’s commitment to enhancing the customer journey at every touchpoint, both on the ground and in the air.

Emirates Lounge at Hong Kong Airport. Image: Emirates

Exclusive Access

First and Business Class passengers alongside qualifying Emirates Skywards members can enjoy complimentary access to the revamped facility. Upon entering, travelers are greeted by a serene oasis featuring a harmonious blend of modern design and subtle Middle Eastern influences.

The expanded lounge offers 132 comfortable seating options, ranging from plush armchairs to cozy sofas, allowing passengers to relax and unwind before their flight. Additionally, the lounge provides complimentary Wi-Fi, refreshing shower facilities, and a dedicated prayer room, catering to various traveler needs.

Emirates A6-EUJ Airbus A380-861. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Enhanced Experience

A highlight of the Emirates Lounge experience is its culinary offerings. Passengers can indulge in a delectable buffet featuring local and Oriental specialties, as well as classic Hong Kong desserts.

Emirates has further enhanced the travel experience for its premium passengers in Hong Kong by extending its complimentary Chauffeur-drive service to include Business Class travelers. This, combined with dedicated check-in counters and award-winning onboard service, ensures a seamless and comfortable journey from start to finish.

Feature Image: Emirates