Emirates Upgrades Flights to Vienna with A380 Aircraft

DALLAS — On March 30, 2024, Emirates (EK) will upgrade its Boeing 777-300ER-operated flights EK127 and EK128 to a three-class A380 aircraft from February 21 to the end of the winter flight schedule. This upgrade will boost capacity and provide more options for travelers flying to and from Vienna, Austria.

The upgraded flight EK127 will depart from Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 08:55 local time and arrive at Vienna International Airport (VIE) at 12:25 local time. The return flight, EK128, will depart from VIE at 15:10 local time and arrive at DXB at 23:40 local time.

Emirates’ Premium Economy cabin. Photo: Emirates

Enhanced Passenger Experience

Passengers traveling from Vienna will once again have the opportunity to experience the unique features of the A380 aircraft, including first-class suites, shower spas, an onboard lounge, and a wide selection of international and regionally inspired cuisine. The award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ICE, will also be available, offering up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment.

The Emirates A380 aircraft offers 14 seats in First Class, 76 seats in Business Class, and 429 seats in Economy Class on the Vienna-Dubai route. This upgrade will allow for the transportation of almost 40% more passengers, emphasizing the importance of Vienna as a location and reflecting the demand for long-haul travel via Dubai. It’s worth noting that the change in aircraft type will not increase freight capacity on the Vienna-Dubai route.

Emirates Airbus A380. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways

Emirates’ A380 Fleet

Emirates is the largest operator of the A380 in the world, with 116 A380s currently in its fleet. Nearly 90 A380s are in service across Emirates’ global network, serving popular destinations such as Bangkok, Mauritius, Denpasar/Bali, and Sydney.

The deployment of the A380 on the Vienna route highlights the importance of Vienna as a destination and departure point, and passengers can look forward to enjoying the unique features and amenities offered by the A380 aircraft.