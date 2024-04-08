Emirates Announces Additional Flights for Eid Al Fitr

DALLAS — Emirates (EK) is gearing up for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday by expanding its flight schedule for the region.

The Dubai-based carrier anticipates a significant increase in passenger traffic, expecting to welcome over 150,000 travelers during the festive period.

Emirates A6-EGB Boeing 777-300ER (Year of the Fiftieth Livery). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Expanded Routes to Meet Demand

To cater to the anticipated surge in travel, Emirates will be adding 19 additional flights across its network.

Passengers departing from key cities will benefit from increased options:

Jeddah (JED): Seven additional flights will operate between April 7th and 13th, offering greater flexibility for travelers seeking popular destinations like Dubai (DXB), London (LHR), and the Maldives (MLE). Passengers can also use this opportunity to reunite with loved ones in Colombo (CMB) and Karachi (KHI).

Kuwait (KWI): Six extra flights will be available from April 7th to 20th. These cater to the high demand for leisure destinations like Dubai, Bangkok (BKK), and Osaka (KIX) while also offering flights to Chennai (MAA), Hyderabad (HYD), Sialkot (SKT), and Peshawar (PEW).

Bahrain (BAH): To meet the growing travel demand to and from the Kingdom, Emirates will increase their flight schedule to 22 weekly flights starting May 2nd.

Amman (AMM) and Beirut (BEY): These destinations will each receive four and two additional flights to accommodate the expected rise in travelers during Eid Al Fitr.

Emirates Airbus A380. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways

Celebrating Eid in the Skies

Beyond just providing additional flights, EK is ensuring passengers can celebrate Eid in style. Those departing from DXB will have a special menu featuring classic dishes like chicken biryani and lamb kibbeh labneh. Passengers with a sweet tooth can also indulge in festive treats like vanilla and rose mousse cake.

EK’s ice entertainment system boasts 6,500 channels of on-demand content and over 2,000 movies, including a wide selection of Arabic titles, to entertain passengers during their journeys.

Feature Image: A6-EVM, Emirates Airbus A380. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways