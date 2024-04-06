Embraer Enters Freight Market with E190F Take-off

DALLAS — Embraer’s first E190F has completed its first flight, marking the Brazilian manufacturer’s entrance into the air freight market with the E190F and E195F Passenger to Freight Conversions (P2F) launch. The aircraft took off from São José dos Campos, Brazil, and flew above the city for around two hours, carrying out tests and evaluations.

Before delivering its first test flight, the aircraft was tested for ground pressurization and cargo loading tests. The aircraft will feature a maximum structural payload of 13,500 kg. Its larger variant, the E195F, will boast a cargo capacity of 14,300 kg.

The E190F and E195F Passenger to Freight Conversions (P2F) program was launched in 2022 and involved a global network of more than 40 suppliers and more than 600 employees that dedicated more than half a million hours to the E-Freighter.

Comments from Embraer CEO

“The E-Freighter program opens a new business opportunity for Embraer, meeting e-commerce’s growing global demand for cargo transport and matching the high-tech E-Jets family to an unbeatable operational performance,” says Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer.

“We are very pleased with E190F’s and E195F’s fast progress during the testing period. These jets will be important tools for our customers and allow them to work with more agile and decentralized deliveries.”

Featured image: E190F take-off. Photo: Embraer