Edelweiss to Fly the Airbus A350

DALLAS — Swiss leisure carrier Edelweiss (WK), after operating the four-engined A340-300s, has confirmed its plans to bring in six Airbus A350-900 jets to keep the fleet fresh and modern for the future.

From summer 2025 onward, the XWBs will join the Zurich-based carrier, progressively replacing the quad jets, and will take over the long-haul network stretching to North, Central, and South America, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean region.

“The modernisation of the long-haul fleet is a milestone in Edelweiss’ almost 30-year history. Edelweiss will thus operate one of the youngest long-haul fleets in Europe from 2026,” states Edelweiss CEO Bernd Bauer.

Photo: Christian Winter/Airways

Fleet Transition at Edelweiss

The A350 is far superior to the A340-300, be it in range, capacity, or the entire onboard experience, which features a more spacious cabin and larger windows. The A340-300s currently at WK seat 314 passengers in a two-class configuration, and the incoming A350s would welcome 339 passengers, a nearly 8% increase in overall capacity.

The aircraft, however, are not factory fresh but are ex-LATAM (LA). As per AeroTelegraph, the aircraft were brought to a standstill by the Latin American carrier in 2021, and later the Lufthansa Group acquired them. The incoming A350 that joins WK will keep the LA cabin, which would host 30 flat-bed seats in business, 63 seats as part of Economy Max, and 246 seats in standard economy.

As of today, the Edelweiss fleet comprises thirteen Airbus A320 and five A340-300 aircraft.

Featured Image: Idelweiss