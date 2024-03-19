easyJet Inaugurates New Base at Birmingham Airport

DALLAS — easyJet (U2) has inaugurated its newest UK base at Birmingham Airport (BHX), signaling a significant expansion for the airline. This marks U2’s ninth base in the UK and the first new base in over a decade.

The Birmingham base will create 140 direct jobs for pilots and crew and is estimated to support 1,200 jobs.

easyJet G-UZHI Airbus A320-251N. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Boosting UK Network, Birmingham Economy

The opening of the Birmingham base signifies a new chapter of growth for U2, not only for the airline itself but also for easyJet Holidays, the fastest-growing holiday company in the UK. This expansion comes as U2 operates its biggest-ever program in the UK, with four additional aircraft joining its UK-based fleet.

Birmingham’s strategic location, boasting the largest economy outside of London and the South East, aligns perfectly with U2’s growth strategy in the Midlands. The low-cost carrier (LCC) estimates that each UK-based aircraft directly supports 400 jobs and significantly contributes to the UK’s Gross Value Added (GVA).

easyJet (Holidays livery) Airbus A320-200 G-EZOA. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

Unlocking Leisure and Business Travel Potential

The new base positions U2 to capitalize on the strong leisure travel demand and package holiday market. With 83% of people in England and Wales within a two-hour drive of BHX, and Birmingham Airport traffic being predominantly leisure-oriented (89%), the LCC is well-positioned to cater to this segment. This is further evidenced by the tripling of U2’s share of the Birmingham leisure market compared to last year.

While leisure travel is a key focus, the new base also caters to business travelers. U2 offers direct connections between Birmingham and major European city airports like Amsterdam (AMS), Geneva (GVA), Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), and Berlin Brandenburg (BER).

easyJet G-UZHD Airbus A320Neo (Neo Livery). Phoro: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Passenger Surge, Promising Future

easyJet’s passenger numbers at Birmingham are expected to soar by nearly 60% this year compared to last. This summer season is also anticipated to be the biggest ever for easyJet holidays, with flights to and from Birmingham carrying a significant portion of their package holiday customers. Popular destinations include Majorca (PMI), Dalaman (DLM), Antalya (AYT), Sharm el Sheikh (SSH), and Tunisia (TUN).

Johan Lundgren, CEO of U2, expressed his excitement about the new base, highlighting its contribution to the region’s increased choice, competition, connectivity, and job creation. He sees “untapped potential” at the airport, hinting at further growth in the future.

easyJet debuted its A321neo at the 2018 Farnborough Air Show. Photo: Airbus

Quotes from Key Figures

Johan Lundgren, CEO of U2: “We are excited to open our newest base at Birmingham today, providing more choice, competition, and connectivity as well as supporting over 1200 jobs for the region. This base is enabling us to unlock the opportunity of the strong demand which exists for both leisure and business travel, as well as further grow our share of the package holiday market.”

“Today sees our growing partnership with easyJet reach new heights as the airline bases three aircraft here at Birmingham Airport. Customers can now take advantage of the airline’s 16 new routes and have the flexibility of flight only or a full package holiday. easyJet has been a partner airline for 17 years.” Nick Barton, CEO of Birmingham Airport (BHX)

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands: “easyJet’s decision to set up this new base at BHX will be warmly welcomed by thousands of holidaymakers across the West Midlands and beyond. easyJet’s decision is also a vote of confidence in Birmingham Airport and the people working in our aviation industry. The new base will support hundreds of jobs and help the airport to grow and thrive in the years ahead.”

easyJet G-EZUI Airbus A320 (Inverted livery). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Expanding Network and Future Plans

easyJet already offers key domestic connections and international routes from Birmingham to popular destinations. Adding more aircraft allows for further network expansion, with new routes catering to holidaymakers and business travelers flying from Birmingham, the UK’s second-largest city.

easyJet currently offers direct flights on over a third of the 30 unserved or underserved routes to Europe from BHX and plans to launch even more routes from Birmingham and elsewhere in the UK in the coming months.

Feature Image: Birmingham Airport