easyJet Opens Fourth Seasonal Base in Spain

DALLAS — Today, easyJet (U2) inaugurated its fourth Spanish base at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport (ALC). The first flight, operated by an Alicante-based aircraft and crew, departed on Sunday, March 31, bound for Glasgow. Captain Daniel Ankerso commanded the flight.

The British multinational low-cost airline says it has enhanced its operational capabilities in Spain by allocating three aircraft from the A320 family at ALC, generating approximately 100 direct job opportunities for pilots and crew members.

This new seasonal base will be active from March to October, contributing to the overall growth and consolidation of U2’s position in Spain. 19 aircraft are based in the country, and around 900 individuals are employed on local contracts.

The airline operates from four bases in Spain: Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga, and now Alicante. Today’s opening of the Alicante base coincides with the carrier’s seasonal bases reopening in Palma de Mallorca and Malaga.

easyJet (Holidays livery) Airbus A320-200 G-EZOA. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

Expanding Routes, Connectivity

The opening of the new base in Alicante enables the LCC to explore untapped markets and support existing key traffic routes. Recently, the airline announced the addition of 10 new connections from Alicante, expanding its route network to 22 destinations. Passengers can now conveniently travel to major European cities such as Amsterdam, Geneva, Prague, and Nantes.

Since establishing its first route between ALC and London Stansted Aiport (STN) in 1999, U2 has transported over 30 million passengers to and from Alicante, solidifying its position as the second-largest airline in terms of international connections.

Since flying to Spain 28 years ago, U2 has transported over 220 million passengers to and from the country. With a network of 218 routes, the airline connects Spain with Europe and the UK. This summer, the carrier offers 1.5 million seats in ALC, representing a 10% increase in capacity compared to the same period in 2023.

Featured image: easyJet OE-IJR Airbus A320-214. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways