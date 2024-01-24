easyJet Commits to CFM Engines for New A320neos

DALLAS — easyJet (U2) will use CFM International engines for more than 150 additional Airbus A320neo aircraft. This commitment is part of an order that was placed at the end of 2023.

In December, Airbus announced an order for 101 A321neos and 52 A320neos, which forms the majority of an agreement to acquire a total of 157 single-aisle jets. It was also revealed that U2 was the customer behind the order for four A320neos placed last April. Deliveries of the new aircraft will begin in 2029 for EasyJet.

The LEAP-1A engine. Photo: Safran Group

The LEAP-1A Engine

The Safran Group states that the LEAP-1A engine is “designed to meet the challenge of decarbonizing air transport.” To accomplish this task, the LEAP-1A engine offers A320neo operators enhanced performance in terms of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions (15% lower), NOx emissions (up to 50% lower), and noise.

According to FlightGlobal.com, U2 had previously stated that it was in exclusive discussions with CFM to equip the additional aircraft with LEAP-1A engines. CFM has now confirmed that they have reached an agreement to supply EasyJet with over 300 Leap engines, although the terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Johan Lundgren, the CEO of easyJet, explained that the airline chose the Leap engine after a thorough evaluation process. The airline has shown strong loyalty to CFM; it currently has more than 250 older CFM56-powered A320s in its fleet. The CFM56 series is a family of high-bypass turbofan aircraft engines that have a thrust range of 18,500 to 34,000 pounds of force.

Lundgren emphasized that the agreement with CFM, which includes spare engines and service arrangements, will bring important environmental benefits, such as reduced noise and improved fuel efficiency.

Additionally, almost 70 A320neos in U2’s fleet are equipped with the Leap engine, according to Flight Global’s David Kaminski-Morrow.

CFM International is a company jointly owned by Safran Aircraft Engines of France and GE Aerospace of the United States, with each holding a 50% stake in the company.

Featured image: easyJet (G-UZHD) Airbus A320Neo (Neo Livery). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airwaye