12/13/1977: Eastern Airlines Introduces The Airbus A300

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, Miami-based Eastern Airlines (EA) became the first US carrier to introduce the Airbus A300 into service in 1977.

Four 229-seat A300B4s were leased from the European manufacturer. This was part of an in-service trial to promote the airliner in the US. EA put the aircraft into service on its trunk routes along the Eastern Seaboard.

The type exceeded expectations during the trial. No aircraft ever placed into service by the airline had functioned so well from the outset, with minimal technical issues or delays. Passengers loved the airplanes, and Eastern soon discovered that the A300 used 30% less fuel than their Lockheed L-1011 Tristar’s.

Ordering Its Own Metal

So impressed was the airline’s CEO that he placed a US$778m order for 23 of the type on April 6, 1978. The four already in service would be retained, and EA would purchase 19 more outright with deliveries from 1978.

The order was significant for Airbus. It was seen by many as the point where the European plane maker was finally recognised as a major competitor to the American behemoths Boeing and McDonnell Douglas.

Pan Am (PA) followed the EA order shortly afterwards with a deal for 13. American Airlines (AA) ordered 25 A300s with options on a further ten. Deliveries began in 1988, and the type remained in service with AA until 2009 after 21 years of service.

American Airlines A300 ‘Luxury Liner.’ Photo: simon butler, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Featured Image: N202EA was one of the early A300s delivered to EA. Photo: clipperarctic, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.