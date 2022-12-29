Dubai Airport Gears for Its Busiest Day Ever

DALLAS — Home to the world’s most global airline, Emirates (EK), Dubai International Airport (DXB) is gearing up to witness a busy set of weeks ahead, including what it expects to be its busiest day ever.

Right from the FIFA World Cup, the ongoing holiday season of Christmas and New Year’s, and Dubai itself as a prime tourist spot given its winter, the airport is handling a massive amount of influx.

T3 of DXB dedicated to Emirates | Photo: Dubai Airport

Comments from Dubai Airport

A DXB press release stated that its average daily passenger numbers had “risen almost back to pre-pandemic levels on the back of a strong recovery throughout 2022, making this latest seasonal peak one of the busiest since 2019.”

The airport added that over the next eight days, “nearly 2 million passengers are expected to pass through DXB, with average daily traffic reaching 245,000 passengers. January 2 is expected to be the busiest day, with traffic exceeding 257,000 passengers.”

“Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth airport experience for arriving and departing passengers, the operator has urged travellers to follow a few simple tips to beat the holiday rush.”

An all-Emirates lineup at DXB | Photo: Dubai Airport

Numbers at DXB

For the first half of 2022, DXB handled a total of 27.9 Million passengers – that’s up 161.9% YoY, or 67.5% of 2019 levels.

DXB handled 27.1 Million bags in the first half of the year with a success rate of 99.8% (mishandled baggage rate of 1.75 bags per 1,000 passengers).

The global hub of DXB is currently connected to 190 destinations in 90 countries via 70 airlines.

As for freight, in the first half of 2022, DXB handled 910,000 tonnes of cargo, down 18.9% YoY. The contraction in cargo was due to the moving of freighter operations back to DWC

Emirates Airbus A380 (A6-EEX). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Top Countries Served from DXB

1. India – 4 Million passengers

2. KSA (Saudi Arabia) – 2 Million passengers

3. United Kingdom – 1.9 Million passengers

4. Pakistan – 1.7m Million passengers

5. United States of America – 1.4 Million passengers

Flydubai A6-FMN Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

Top Destinations Served from DXB

1. London – 1.3 Million passengers

2. Riyadh – 910,000 passengers

3. Mumbai – 726,000 passengers

Featured image: Dubai Airport