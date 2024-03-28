Discover Airlines to Expand Services from Munich

DALLAS — Lufthansa Group subsidiary Discover Airlines (4Y) is set to launch several seasonal services from MUC. For the summer of 2024, 4Y will introduce nearly 70 weekly departures to 23 destinations throughout Europe and North Africa.

Discover will station five Airbus A320s at MUC airport to operate these flights. The airline is expected to announce flights to various holiday destinations, including Greece, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, and destinations in mainland Spain, Tunisia, Morocco, Bulgaria, and Turkey.

Since the leisure carrier offers connections to popular destinations, it will likely include perennial favorites for German holidaymakers. Aviation24 reports that 4Y intends to serve locations such as Ibiza (IBZ), Palma de Mallorca (PMI), and Crete.

Eurowings Discover – Airbus A320-200 – D-AIUS – EDDF/FRA. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Passenger Processing at Munich Airport

Discover passengers are reminded of MUC’s unique check-in and departure processes. The check-in and baggage drop-off counters are situated in Terminal One’s central area, while boarding, departures, and arrivals occur at Terminal Two.

The German leisure airline is headquartered in Frankfurt (FRA). From its bases at FRA and MUC, it serves leisure destinations around the Mediterranean, North America, Africa, and the Caribbean.

Featured image: Eurowings Discover D-AIUY Airbus A320. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways