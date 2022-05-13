DFW Completes Northeast End-Around Taxiway Expansion

DALLAS – Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) completed its Northeast End-Around Taxiway (EAT) this week.

The newest taxiway, built north of runways 17C/35C and 17R/35L, makes DFW the only airport in the U.S. with an end-around taxiway at both ends of a runway. The Northeast EAT project is a key part of DFW’s overall ten-year infrastructure capital plan.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, DFW completed over 40 projects valued at over $500m as part of its capital program. Further expansion will now include enhancing or rebuilding runways, roadways, bridges, and other major infrastructure needs.

Khaled Naja, EVP of Infrastructure and Development at DFW, commented, “At DFW, we are focused on the future. While we continue to evolve, our commitment to our customers and our community hasn’t changed. We have invested not just in our infrastructure but in our future, ensuring you have the best experience on your journey through DFW Airport.”

The project is part of a package funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation that focuses on infrastructure to enhance the customer experience and safety of passengers flowing in and out of DFW.

Video still: DFW Airport

What is an End-Around Taxiway?

End-around taxiways are a particular type of taxiway encircling the end of a runway and are meant to enhance safety by allowing arriving aircraft to taxi around active runways rather than wait to cross them. By building EAT, DFW aims to reduce, or even eliminate, runway crossings.

The taxiways also increase operational efficiency, as avoiding runway crosses improves the in/out aircraft flow on the tarmac. As a consequence, there is a reduction in aircraft operating costs and passenger travel time. It is estimated that DFW end-around taxiways decrease the taxi times for customers by an average of four minutes as their aircraft moves from the gate to the runway or runway to the gate.

The next step in the DFW end-around taxiway project will be the construction of EAT, located in the Southwest section of the airport. It will allow for the improvement of aircraft movements involving runways 36L/18R and 36R/18L.

Featured image: DFW Airport