Delta Air Lines Refreshes Food, Beverage Options

DALLAS — Delta Air Lines (DL) announced this week a revamp of its onboard food and drink menu options.

New additions include the return of the Delta One dessert cart, plant-based options, and fancy onboard drink options, including espresso martinis and premium rosé. Seasonally inspired menu items were also introduced by the airline.

Regarding the new changes, S.V.P of In-Flight Service, Kristen Manion Taylor, said, “Your onboard meal or beverage should be no different than your go-to restaurant at home, and that’s why we’re constantly reinventing our onboard service at Delta – we always want to surprise and delight our customers with seasonal and fresh menu options,”

New onboard menu options. Photo: Delta Air Lines

Expanding on Existing Partnerships

The latest menu refresh will build on DL’s current food and beverage program. The airline currently has existing partnerships with Impossible Foods, Du Nord Social Spirits, award-winning chef James Beard, and Imagery Estate Winery.

Its partnership with Tip Top Cocktails (which began in 2021) will expand and bring more cocktail selections like Espresso Martinis, Negronis, and more.

All international flights will see the return of the beloved Delta One dessert cart, which includes an assortment of plated desserts, fruit, cheese plates, and a build-your-own ice cream sundae.

Regional flights to the U.S. from the United Kingdom, Ireland, or Spain will also include regionally-inspired menu options. Customers flying out of Madrid (MAD) or Barcelona (BCN) will enjoy Spanish-style tapas, whereas those flying from London (LHR), Edinburgh (EDI), or Dublin (DUB) will have afternoon tea.

Featured image: Delta Air Lines’ Wingtip. Photo: Matthew Calise/Airways

