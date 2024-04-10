Delta Air Lines Financial Results for Q1-2024
Airlines Business / Finance

Delta Air Lines Financial Results for Q1-2024

N407DX, Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-900NEO @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

DALLAS — Delta Air Lines (DL) has reported its financial results for the March quarter of 2024. The company achieved record revenue and outstanding operational performance during this period.

The airline’s quarterly operating revenue increased 6% compared to Q1-2023. During this period, the company also saw improvements in operating income, pre-tax income, and earnings per share.

The highlights of the March quarter, including both GAAP and adjusted metrics, are as follows:

  • Operating revenue: US$13.7 billion
  • Operating income: US$614 million with an operating margin of 4.5 percent
  • Pre-tax income: US$122 million with a pre-tax margin of 0.9 percent
  • Earnings per share: US$0.06
  • Operating cash flow: US$2.4 billion
  • Payments on debt and finance lease obligations: US$712 million
  • Total debt and finance lease obligations: US$19.4 billion at the end of the quarter
Delta Air Lines N888DU Boeing 737-800. Photo: Joao Santoro/Airways
Delta Air Lines N888DU Boeing 737-800. Photo: Joao Santoro/Airways

Adjusted Financial Results

In terms of adjusted financial results for the March quarter of 2024, DL reported the following:

  • Operating revenue: US$12.6 billion, a 6% increase compared to the March quarter of 2023
  • Operating income: US$640 million with an operating margin of 5.1%
  • Pre-tax income: US$380 million with a pre-tax margin of 3.0%
  • Earnings per share: US$0.45
  • Operating cash flow: US$2.5 billion
  • Free cash flow: US$1.4 billion
  • Adjusted debt to EBITDAR: 2.9x, down from 3.0x at the end of 2023
  • Return on invested capital: 13.8% on a trailing five-quarter average, up 2.8 points over the prior year
Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 (A359) N505DN | ATL/KATL. Photo: Rohan Ramalingam/Airways
Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 (A359) N505DN | ATL/KATL. Photo: Rohan Ramalingam/Airways

2024 Outlook

Delta expects to maintain strong business momentum and deliver record revenue in the June quarter of 2024. The company anticipates a mid-teens operating margin and earnings per share ranging from US$2.20 to US$2.50. The airline remains confident in its full-year earnings per share targets between US$6 and US$7 and free cash flow of US$3 to US$4 billion.

Ed Bastian, Delta’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed his appreciation for the exceptional work of DL’s 100,000 employees, who contributed to the carrier’s best operational reliability to date. The airline recognized its efforts by distributing US$1.4 billion in profit-sharing payouts during the March 2024 quarter.

Featured image: N407DX, Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-900NEO @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor @airwaysmag │ AVSEC Interpreter │ Webflow Developer @talknexo │ Visual Artist

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Photo Gatwick Airport
Airlines, Routes

London Gatwick Expands Flights to Asia, Middle East

April 10, 2024
Qantas Airbus A380-800 (VH-OQA). Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways
Airbus, Airlines

Qantas Oldest Airbus A380 Returns to Service 

April 10, 2024
PR-XBQ Latam A320neo LFBO TLS. Photo: Nuno Seletti/Airways
Airlines

LATAM Group Transports 20 Million Passengers in Q124

April 9, 2024
OH-LVI Finnair Airbus A319. Photo: Ivan Oleinik/Airways
Airlines, Routes

Finnair Updates Traffic Program for Summer 2025

April 9, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X