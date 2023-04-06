Delta Air Lines Boosts Augusta Frequency for Masters Tournament

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) has increased the number of daily routes to Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) in response to the demand from travelers attending the 2023 Masters Tournament. AGS is set to host golf enthusiasts from around the globe this week, so the Atlanta-based airline will now operate eight daily routes to the airport from three main hubs.

Before heading to the tournament, passengers traveling to AGS may encounter golf-inspired decorations and snacks at their departure gates. Once at AGS, they can test their putting skills with an interactive putting green experience throughout the week.

N119DU Delta Airlines Airbus A220-100 BCS1 JFK KJFK. Photo: Francesco Checcetti/Airways

More Flights to Augusta

Delta will operate eight daily nonstop routes from three key hubs, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), and LaGuardia Airport (LGA).

World’s largest carrier has also reintroduced an additional section for LGA to AGS and DTW to AGS and has upgraded two daily sections from ATL to mainline aircraft from April 3 to 9.

These changes will only be effective from April 3 to April 10, with DTW to AGS and AGS to DTW running from April 3 to 8 and April 10, while LGA to AGS and AGS to LGA running from April 3 to 9 and April 10.

The carrier plans to bring almost 5,000 passengers to Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) from April 3 to April 8, with Wednesday, April 5, expected to have the highest volume of inbound traffic.

Along with serving its customers, DL will also support its sponsored golfers, Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau, during their participation in the Master’s Tournament this year.

Delta has a mighty fleet of 922 aircraft, and it deploys them to around 275 destinations across 50 countries. The airline employs more than 75,000 people to serve its customers.

Feature Image: N877DN, Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900ER @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways