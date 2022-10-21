How Turboprops Are Delivered over Long Distances

DALLAS — With assigned limited ranges, turboprops require several methods to deliver them to faraway airlines.

As we all know, turboprops are aircraft equipped with gas turbine engines optimized to drive the propeller to move the aircraft on the ground and through the air.

Many turboprops have become an attractive choice for many airlines worldwide for short-haul and commuter operations between regional airports because of their ability to burn less fuel per seat-mile, meaning lower operating costs than those of jets and improved efficiency at low flight speeds (less than Mach 0.6).

Additionally, turboprops require less runway for take-off and landing than the runway length required for turbojet and turbofan-powered aircraft of the same size.

EC-MEC Air Europa Express ATR-72 LEMD. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski /Airways

Before Delivery

When an airline or operator becomes a prospective buyer or leases the aircraft, it sends a delegation of its crew, including pilots, maintenance engineers, and other officers, to the manufacturer or previous owner’s facilities.

The crew cooperates with the manufacturer or seller to perform and complete specific technical, operational, and legal requirements involving the aircraft’s internal and ground checks, acceptance flight, technical and quality agreements, acquisition of The Certificate Of Airworthiness, and then prepare an aircraft for the delivery flight. The delivery flight is technically called the ferry flight.

ATR turboprops such as the ATR-72 are manufactured and assembled in Toulouse, France, and have a range of 1404 km. The Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 is manufactured in Montreal, Canada by De Havilland Canada and has a range of 2040 km.

So, how are these turboprops delivered to their new bases?

Air Tanzania DHC-8. Photo: By Steves Avia​tion, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=30620504

Multiple Legs and Refueling

Since turboprops are designed with a limited range, the ferry flight may involve multiple legs, where the aircraft stops to refuel.

For example, in delivering its latest Bombardier Dash 8-Q400, Tanzanian flagship airline Air Tanzania used seven stages of flight across three continents, traveling about 14,000 km from Toronto, Canada to Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania.

The first leg was from Toronto’s Downsview Airport to Goose Bay, Newfoundland, on Canada’s North East Coast. The second leg took it over the Atlantic Ocean to Keflavik, Iceland. From there, the Dash 8-Q 400 traveled the third and fourth legs from Europe to the South, stopping first in Rotterdam in the Netherlands and then flying to Heraklion in Greece.

PP-PTO VoePass Linhas Aereas ATR-72-500 SBBR BSB. Photo: Thiago Machado/Airways

The fifth leg flight brought the aircraft to Africa, with the first stop in Luxor, Egypt before a sixth leg flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The final leg was from the Ethiopian Capital to Dar- es-salaam at Julius Nyerere International, the hub of Air Tanzania.

However, this practice is less common in larger turboprops because it can adversely alter the center of gravity position beyond the limits and may require significant modification in the fuel system.

Fitting extra fuel tanks for additional fuel storage in the fuselage extends its range. This practice is possible on smaller, limited-range turboprops that need to be ferried to much longer distances.

Luxair – LX-LGE – Bombardier Dash8-Q400. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Shipping by Sea and Land

Smaller turboprops are shipped by sea and land to reach distant destinations. This eliminates risks associated with weather and can minimize ferrying costs.

Sometimes, interior items from larger turboprops are removed and shipped separately by ships or cargo airplanes to decrease weight, burn less fuel, and thus extend their range during ferrying.

N801FX, FedEx Feeder ATR-72 @KPDX. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Maximum Range Cruise

The ranges of the turboprops can also be extended by economy flying; that is, flight at speeds and altitudes achieving the maximum range. The turboprops have power profiles that indicate maximum range speeds where the maximum lift-to-drag ratio is achieved.

For example, Azul Air flew the final leg of its ATR 72 ferry flight direct from Santiago, Cape Verde (RAI) to Natal, Brazil (NAT) a distance of 2639 km which exceeded the advertised range of 1404 km.

Aer Lingus Regional (Emerald Airlines) OY-YDN ATR 72-600. Photo: Alberto Cucini/airways

Cruising in Tailwind and Jetstream

When pilots are planning ferrying routes for the turboprops, they take full advantage of the weather, including winds by flying in tailwinds and in the direction of the jet streams, so as to increase ground speed, shorten flight time, hence saving fuel, and extend range.

If the prevailing winds in the selected routes are strong headwinds, the ferrying crew will wait until conditions are favorable.

Avanti Air D-AASH Bombardier Dash 8-Q400. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

No EDTO Regulations

EDTO is an acronym for Extended Diversion Time Operations and refers to ICAO standards requiring twin-engine aircraft to be rated for a maximum time of flight to a diversion aerodrome following one engine being inoperative.

The terminology “ETOPS” (Extended-range Twin-engine Operations Performance Standards) is still used in some documents to mean the same standards as EDTO. However, the term “EDTO” better reflects the scope and applicability of ICAO standards.

Based on the design of the aircraft and its engine capabilities, aviation agencies like the FAA or EASA will grant the aircraft model an EDTO-type approval that designates how many minutes it can safely operate with one engine inoperative.

The ATR 72 is approved for EDTO 120, which permits it to fly up to 120 minutes to a suitable diversion airport when one engine quits whereas the Bombardier Dash 8 –Q400 is not EDTO type approved.

N425QX Horizon Air (Alaska Air) Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 25th Anniversary Livery Skittles KSEA SEA. Photo: Brandon Farris/airways

Ferry Flights

The EDTO rating ensures safety and engine reliability but aircraft do not need to comply with these regulations on a ferry flight and therefore can fly farther from diversion airports as long as the flight is not a commercial operation.

Ferry flights not following EDTO regulations can follow shorter routes, saving fuel and increasing their range.

Ferrying turboprops provides pilots and other crew with exciting and sometimes challenging experiences. Crossing oceans and continents, facing varied weather, and landing at and taking off from remote and challenging airports for the first time can be risky and dangerous.

However, proper planning and professional flying make ferry flights safe and cheerful.

Featured image: C-GVGX Air North ATR 42-300 CYXY. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways