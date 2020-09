The History of the Iconic DHC-1 Chipmunk is an old and Interesting one. Ranging from Trainer to Stunt Aircraft to Wartime Surveillance, the DHC-1 has a very rich history. Join Max Langley as we explore the history of the Chipmunk in the first episode of our DHC Aviation Deep Dive.

Video: Max Langley (@coastalmountainspotter)

Media: de Havilland Canada, British Airways, Harbour Air, Wikipedia Commons, BAE Systems, Barrie Aircraft Museum

Thumbnail: BAE Systems