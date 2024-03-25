Dave Calhoun to Step Down as Boeing CEO

DALLAS — Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun has decided to step down at the end of 2024. However, Boeing says he will continue to lead the aerospace manufacturer through the year to complete critical work to stabilize and position the company for the future.

In addition, Board Chair Larry Kellner has informed the board that he will not stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual Shareholder meeting. The board has elected Steve Mollenkopf to succeed Kellner as independent board chair. Mollenkopf will lead the board’s process of selecting Boeing’s next CEO.

Kellner has served on the Boeing Board for 13 years and has been the board chair since late 2019. During his tenure, he oversaw the establishment of a new board aerospace safety committee and led the recruitment of new independent directors with expertise in engineering, safety, manufacturing, and aerospace.

Steve Mollenkopf has been elected as the independent board chair to succeed Kellner. Mollenkopf will lead the board’s process of selecting the next CEO for Boeing.

Calhoun’s Four-year Stint as Head of Boeing

Dave Calhoun has been Boeing’s CEO since January 2020 after the company ousted its previous CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, for his mishandling of the aftermath of two fatal 737 MAX crashes. Calhoun inherited a challenging period for the company, including lingering safety concerns and Boeing’s recent production quality control fiasco concerning the Boeing 737-9.

Calhoun expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve Boeing and emphasized the importance of completing the work to return the company to stability. He also highlighted the company’s commitment to safety and quality. Read Calhoun’s letter to employees here.

Apart from the CEO and board chair changes, Stan Deal, the President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) will retire from the company. Stephanie Pope has been appointed to lead BCA, effective immediately.

Ryanair (FR) CEO Michael O’Leary took to X to welcome the news of management changes inside Boeing.

Boeing Latest…



Today, we welcome news of management changes inside Boeing and look forward to working closely with Dave Calhoun and Stephanie Pope to eliminate delivery delays.



Speaking from our Dublin HQ, Michael O’Leary had this to say: pic.twitter.com/JMygIbxYGv — Ryanair (@Ryanair) March 25, 2024

Featured image: The Boeing Renton Factory in Washington, US. Photo: Boeing