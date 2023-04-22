Airbus, Pratt & Whitney, SAF+ Consortium to Develop e-SAF in Canada.

DALLAS – Airbus Canada, Pratt & Whitney Canada, and SAF+ Consortium have announced a joint project called CADAQ-100, which aims to develop next-generation sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in collaboration with the Government of Quebec. The combined companies have agreed to commit a total investment of over C$17m (US$12.5m) in the project.

The initiative aligns with the industry’s goal to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions for aviation by 2050, as set out in decarbonization roadmaps by Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) and IATA.

Areas of focus for the collaboration will involve research and testing of SAF, including conducting flight tests on Airbus A220 aircraft equipped with Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines using blends of up to 100% SAF. Furthermore, the initiative will conduct feasibility studies to determine the possibility of setting up facilities in Quebec for producing power-to-liquid e-SAF.

Image courtesy of SAF+ Consortium.

Executive Insights

Benoît Schultz, President and CEO of Airbus Canada, said, “Airbus and its customers are fully committed to expanding the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as a crucial step towards decarbonizing the aviation industry.

“The collaboration with the SAF+ Consortium to develop an ecosystem in Canada is an important milestone in shaping decarbonization discussions in Quebec and Canada. The aim is to make SAF an economically viable solution that is available to customers and partners globally. The project involves testing blends of up to 100% SAF on an Airbus A220 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines, in addition to feasibility studies for establishing local production facilities for power-to-liquid e-SAF in Quebec.

“Achieving readiness to operate with 100% SAF will help ensure the A220’s sustainability and competitiveness in the future, even though it already has the smallest carbon footprint for any single-aisle aircraft flying today,” added Schultz.

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, and Minister for Regional Economic Development and the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, commented, “Quebec’s aerospace industry has a strong innovation capability, especially in sustainable mobility. Through such collaborative initiatives, they aim to develop next-gen aircraft, which can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions both in Quebec and internationally.”

Jean Paquin, President and CEO of SAF+ Consortium, said, “the collaboration will accelerate their vision to transform Montreal into a North American sustainable aviation hub, which requires a joint effort from different industries. With Canadian airlines committing to purchase SAF and the consortium’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions, investing in SAF production infrastructure has become imperative.”

The companies have proposed no timeline, although Airbus has said that all of its” commercial aircraft will be capable of being operated with 100% SAF by 2030.”

Feature Image: A320neo with GTF Advantage. Photo: Pratt & Whitney.