Condor Orders 41 Airbus A320neo Family Jets

DALLAS – German leisure operator Condor (DE) has announced an order for 41 Airbus A320neo family airliners as part of the carrier’s short- and medium-haul fleet renewal program.

The order comprises 13 A320neos and 28 of the larger A321neos plus other purchase options. DE will use the aircraft to replace its older A320ceos, A321ceos, and Boeing 757s.

An artist’s impression of the Airbus A321neo in the carrier’s eye-catching new livery. Photo: Airbus

Engine Choice

Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1127G engines on the A320neo and PW1133G on the A321neos, the aircraft will join the fleet via a mix of direct purchases from the manufacturer and leases.

Condor will start receiving the new airframes from Spring 2024. This will follow the arrival of the carrier’s brand new Airbus A330-900neo aircraft later this year, which DE ordered in July 2021.

Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000’s, the aircraft will replace DE’s ageing Boeing 767-300ERs and A330-200s fleets.

DE’s maiden A330neo was recently spotted in Toulouse (TLS) after receiving its new color scheme. Photo: Condor

Fleet Development

Speaking of the order, Condor CEO Ralf Teckentrup said, “With our new A320neo and A321neo aircraft, we are consistently developing our fleet and ourselves as a company, and we are also taking care of our own claim of enabling responsible and comfortable travel with significantly reduced CO2 emissions, significantly less jet kerosene consumption and less noise.”

Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer added, “Following Condor’s earlier decision to order the A330neo for its long-haul network, we are double grateful the airline has now also selected the Airbus A320neo Family to modernise its single-aisle-fleet following a thorough evaluation process. We are proud of such a strong vote of confidence and welcome Condor as a future all-Airbus operator.”

Featured Image: Condor’s current narrow-body fleet consists of 16 Airbus A320s, 10 Airbus A321s, and 13 Boeing 757-300s. Photo: Condor.