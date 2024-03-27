Condor Airlines Kicks Off Miami Service

DALLAS — Condor Airlines (DE) is taking America by storm with a new thrice-weekly Miami service, adding another jewel to its crown.

Rebranded in 2022, DE now flies with a livery designed to mimic the stripes on a beach chair or towel in honor of its leisure carrier heritage. Beyond sending German travelers to sunny destinations, DE hopes to capture American tourists and business travelers needing strategic European connections.

A Condor Airlines flight crew and executive team celebrate the carrier’s new service to Miami. Photo: Brent Foster/Airways

DE celebrated their new service to South Florida’s Miami International Airport (MIA) at a Tuesday event with Airways in attendance.

After an ahead-of-time arrival from Frankfurt Airport (FRA), Airways was treated to airside views and a tour of D-ANRF, one of DE’s state-of-the-art Airbus A330neos (A330-941).

DE Airbus A330neo’s Rolls Royce Trent 7000 engine. Photo: Brent Foster/Airways

D-ANRF, an Airbus A330neo or A330-941, featured impressive composite winglets coupled with Rolls Royce Trent 7000 engines and a stunning livery. Photo: Brent Foster/Airways

Outside, the A330neo’s longer wingspan, courtesy of upgraded composite winglets and Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines coupled with the new livery made for a breathtaking sight!

The aircraft has 216 economy seats in a 2-4-2 configuration, allowing for relatively easy aisle access. Photo: Brent Foster/Airways

A State-of-the-Art Cabin

Stepping aboard, DE’s newly revamped cabin showed that the carrier was up to class and perhaps even ahead of the game.

Entering, passengers are greeted by a welcome sign and a striped ceiling. Turning to the right, the homey premium economy cabin is highlighted by striped headrests and an increased 6” recline.

As the striped headrests disappeared, the regular economy cabin began with the same 18” wide Alcantara seats at a slightly smaller 4” recline, giving the cabin a cozy aura appropriate for nighttime flights to Europe.

Dimitri Mougoyannis, DE’s Director of Ground Operations, told Airways the aircraft will eventually feature a partition between its 64 premium economy seats and 216 economy seats.

Premium economy seats are currently delineated by their comfortable, striped headrests. Photo: Brent Foster/Airways

Premium economy and economy seats feature an 18″ width and a large 4K screen. Photo: Brent Foster/Airways

Moving up front, Airways was treated to the same homey aura in the A330neo’s business class cabin, albeit with an understated sense of luxury.

The 26 business class seats are fully lie-flat with a 78” bedding area and 19” seat width.

Your Airways correspondent checked out one of the business class seats and found it to be not only comfortable but roomy, taking a throne-like quality, which fully made up for the lack of a door.

Once inside a DE business class seat, passengers can feel like they’re in their own world. They are guaranteed privacy with understated wood panels and an Alcantara seat adding to a feeling of Bavarian comfort.

DE’s business class seats place passengers in their own world of understated, modern luxury. Photo: Brent Foster/Airways

At the front of the business class cabin sat four prime seats, similar to regular business class seats but at an increased 82” bedding area with extra space for a chair, allowing couples to dine together inflight.

All cabins featured 4K monitors and USB A/C ports.

The elongated prime seats at the front of the cabin feature extra space and can seat two for meals. Photos: Brent Foster/Airways

A Continental Vision

Speaking on DE’s future prospects, Mougoyannis highlighted that beyond Germany, the carrier offers connections across Europe either on its own aircraft or with partner carriers.

Mikko Turtiainen, DE’s Director of Sales for the Americas, told Airways the airline stands out by providing a high-quality customer experience and lower fares than the legacy competition on transatlantic routes. He also said the airline hopes to capture business travelers with competitive fares, linking American tech hubs like Seattle to Germany.

Mikko Turtiainen is confident Condor’s fares, customer experience, and stunning livery will allow it to succeed in the American market. Photo: Brent Foster/Airways

Questioned on whether fares will stay low for the long term, Turtiainen told Airways he can’t guarantee they won’t go up but expressed confidence that DE’s consistency, courtesy of an all-A330neo long-haul fleet, should keep their fares lower than the competition’s.

Mougoyannis also said the A330neo’s low fuel consumption—half a gallon of fuel per passenger per 160 miles—will ensure that DE keeps costs down and maintains an environmentally-friendly presence.

Airways got to look inside the A330neo’s sophisticated cockpit as the friendly crew prepared for departure. Photo: Brent Foster/Airways

Condor will offer 18 North American connections from FRA in the summer of 2024, with MIA remaining as a year-round route.

“The stripes are in Miami baby, we’re here,” Turtainen later exclaimed at a gate-side photo op. It looks like Condor will be here to stay with punctuality and style!

