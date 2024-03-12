Condor Completes Its Last Boeing 767 Passenger Flight

DALLAS — The last Condor (DE) Boeing 767 passenger flight has landed at Frankfurt Airport (FRA), where it was greeted with a follow-me escort to its gate position.

The Boeing 767-300ER with the registration D-ABUK took off with 193 passengers on March 11, 2024, at 10:05 p.m. local time from Cuba, Havana. With today’s arrival in Frankfurt, the German leisure airline bids farewell to the Boeing 767 from commercial flight operations.

Christian Schmitt, COO and Accountable Manager Condor, stated today that the airline had successfully operated the Boeing 767 for over 30 years. According to the COO, the airline’s previously retired 767, D-ABUC, holds the Boeing record for flight hours of this type. Schmitt added,

The aircraft has a very special significance for Condor and its many employees…The last passenger flight marks the end of an era. Christian Schmitt, COO and Accountable Manager Condor

Condor D-ABUC Boeing 767-300ER. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Condor’s Boeing 767 Fleet

Condor received its first three Boeing 767-300ERs in July 1991. At the time, the DE Boeing 767 was operated with 24 seats in Comfort Class and 245 seats in Economy Class. Over the years, the configuration evolved to today’s up to 259 seats in a three-class configuration: Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class.

The livery also changed over the years, so that during their time with DE, the aircraft was seen in a total of 13 different liveries, including the special liveries “JA zu FRA” and “Janosch” and the retro livery “Achim.”

Since 2022, DE has phased out 16 Boeing 767 aircraft and successfully replaced them with A330neo aircraft. D-ABUK will no longer be part of the DE AOC from mid-April 2024, according to Aviator.aero, which also reports that D-ABUK is expected to take off on April 16, 2024, with a DE flight crew via Bangor to Goodyear to be handed over to the lessor.

According to Cirium Diio data, Condor’s Boeing 767 flew 16 mostly long-haul flights in March 2024 before its retirement.

Featured image: Condor D-ABUK Boeing 767-343(ER). Photo: AW_Nick Sheeder/Airways