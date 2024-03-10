Condor Extends Frankfurt to Miami Service
DALLAS — Condor (DE) has extended its service between Frankfurt (FRA) and Miami (MIA) to operate year-round from the initially announced seasonal offering.

In September 2023, the German carrier announced its plans to operate seasonal flights to Miami starting in the summer of 2024. The initial announcement indicated the route would be operational for the summer season only.

However, the service has been extended to operate year-round, even before operating the first flight. This exciting update was flagged by industry insider Ishrion Aviation, and it means passengers can now enjoy this convenient connection throughout the year.

The instant positive response and strong demand from travelers on this route made DE decide to extend the service year-round.

Inaugural Flight

Condor will operate direct flights between FRA and MIA starting in May 2024, utilizing its young fleet of A330-900neo aircraft.

“North America is particularly popular with travelers, which is why we are happy to provide our guests with even more flight options. In summer 2024 we will be offering additional destinations as well as more connections to the most popular destinations in North America.”

Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor.

This route is beneficial for travelers seeking a reliable and comfortable connection between Europe and Florida. Whether you’re planning a sunny Miami getaway or a business trip across the Atlantic, Condor’s year-round Frankfurt to Miami route offers a convenient and attractive option.

Be sure to check Condor’s website for booking information and to explore the exciting possibilities this route opens up for your travel plans.

